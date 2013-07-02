* Iron ore up a tad at near $117, downside risk seen in H2 * Slow Chinese economy dimming outlook for demand By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 2 Shanghai rebar futures rose on Tuesday as prices stabilised after losses of more than 15 percent in the first half of the year, although further gains may be in doubt as a slower Chinese economy dims the outlook for demand. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up nearly 1 percent at 3,555 yuan ($580) a tonne by the midday break, after hitting a more than one-week high of 3,565 yuan. "I certainly do not think it is supported by demand. We don't see any signs of demand recovery with the economy slowing down," said Helen Lau, analyst for metals and mining at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. Data on Monday showed China's factory activity slipped further in June, pointing to tepid growth in the second quarter for the world's No. 2 economy, while U.S. manufacturing rebounded. The price of rebar, or reinforcing bar which is used in construction, dropped 15.6 percent over the past two quarters, as steel supply far outpaced demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer. The weaker steel market had prompted Chinese mills to limit inventories of iron ore, slashing prices of the raw material by more than a fifth in the first half of 2013. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $116.90 a tonne on Monday, after falling nearly 2 percent last week, according to data provider Steel Index. Global miner BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 57.7-percent grade Australian iron ore fines at $109 a tonne at a tender on Monday, and sold two more similar grade shipments on the globalORE platform at $110 a tonne, traders said. The prices topped market expectations of between $100 to $105, although traders say mills remain cautious. Chinese mills keep steel production high despite the slow demand, supporting appetite for iron ore although smaller producers try to limit their iron ore stockpiles. "Some mills rely on bank loans to run their factories. If they stop producing the lending will stop too," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. But the slower demand had clearly weighed on prices. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore averaged $136.71 a tonne during the first half of 2013, based on Reuters calculations. "The second half will see iron ore price averages slip considerably, more in line with 2012's second-half average of $116.51, with a bias to the downside, in our view, as seaborne supplies grow and consumption patterns weaken, both seasonally and cyclically," Standard Bank said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0409 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3555 +33.00 +0.94 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 116.9 +0.40 +0.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 118.28 +1.73 +1.48 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1327 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)