* Weak demand outlook for steel in China to limit rise * Gains in iron ore, rebar follow steep losses in H1 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 3 Spot iron ore rose to its highest level in 1-1/2 weeks as firmer Chinese steel prices encouraged traders and mills to pick up cargoes although a soft demand outlook could limit further gains. Prices of both iron ore and Shanghai steel have dropped in the past two quarters as a slower Chinese economy hurt demand, dragging them to levels that have drawn buying interest. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CN=SI rose 2.1 percent to $119.30 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since June 20, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore lost about a fifth of its value in the first half of the year as Shanghai steel prices fell 15 percent. "We're seeing traders and mills buying mainly due to recent increases in steel prices. But these price gains are very fragile because steel demand in the downstream market remains weak," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "Mills are keeping very low inventories of iron ore, 10-15 days for small ones so they tend to buy when they see prices rising. But only up to a certain level." The most actively traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 3,581 yuan ($580) a tonne by the midday break, after touching a 1-1/2-week high of 3,588 yuan. Recent data pointing to slow manufacturing activity in China has underlined concerns that the world's second-biggest economy could post second-quarter growth below the 7.7 percent pace in January-March. With Chinese leaders bent on implementing reforms as they aim for a more sustainable growth path, the chances of any stimulus to aid the economy are slim. "With no policy to stimulate the economy and the summer starting, I think we can only expect steel prices to go down in July and August," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Construction projects in China typically slow down during the summer months. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0403 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3581 +27.00 +0.76 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.3 +2.40 +2.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.99 +1.71 +1.45 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1330 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)