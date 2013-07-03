* Spot iron ore at 1-1/2-week high, Aug swap at 2-1/2-month top * Talk of anti-pollution check on Chinese steel mills * Gains in iron ore, rebar follow steep losses in H1 (Recasts after rebar's jump, adds swaps, comments) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 3 Shanghai rebar futures jumped to their highest level since late May on Wednesday, supported by strong gains in prices of raw material iron ore as traders and mills picked up cargoes after recent declines. Rebar's rise, also supported by talk that Beijing may enforce tougher measures to curb pollution in the country's steel industry which should cut production capacity, pulled up iron ore swaps as bets grew that spot rates will stretch gains. The most briskly traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session peak of 3,628 yuan ($590) a tonne, its loftiest since May 22. It closed up 1.7 percent at 3,616 yuan. On Tuesday, benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 2.1 percent to $119.30 a tonne, its highest since June 20, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore lost about a fifth of its value in the first half of the year and Shanghai steel prices fell 15 percent as a slower Chinese economy hurt demand, dragging them to levels that have drawn buying interest. Local media reports that the Chinese environment ministry is mulling more measures to battle pollution in the steel sector, also supported rebar. "There is expectation that the environment checks to be implemented by the environment ministry will help curb steel capacity, especially now that the market is short of positive news," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Wanda Futures in Shanghai. In May, the major steel producing city of Tangshan in China's northern Hebei province said it will cut power supply to 199 highly polluting companies. SWAPS JUMP Iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:> rose, with the August contract trading at $120 a tonne, the highest since mid-April, after settling at $117.69 on Tuesday. July increased to $121 from $119. "There's fresh buying interest from the Chinese especially. There's a lot of buying interest in the August contract," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore broking at SSY Futures. Offers for physical iron ore cargoes strengthened on Wednesday, said a trader in Shanghai, with Australian MAC 61 percent grade iron ore fines quoted at $121, above the 62 percent benchmark price. Australian Newman 62.7 percent grade fines were offered at $122, he said. "We're seeing traders and mills buying mainly due to recent increases in steel prices. But these price gains are very fragile because steel demand in the downstream market remains weak," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "Mills are keeping very low inventories of iron ore, 10-15 days for small ones, so they tend to buy when they see prices rising. But only up to a certain level." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3616 +62.00 +1.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 119.3 +2.40 +2.05 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 119.99 +1.71 +1.45 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1330 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)