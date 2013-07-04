* Market eyes potential cuts in Chinese steel capacity
* Iron ore gains fifth day, but mills reluctant to take
cargoes
(Updates Shanghai rebar close, iron ore swap)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, July 4 Shanghai steel futures
stretched gains on Thursday, hitting a fresh six-week high, as
traders bet Beijing's possible moves to cope with pollution in
the steel sector could cut capacity.
The most active rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as high as 3,635 yuan
($590) a tonne, the highest since May 22. By the close, it had
dropped back to 3,621 yuan, up 0.8 percent.
Market talk that Beijing may roll out tougher anti-pollution
measures by targeting outdated steel production capacities
encouraged investors to bid up prices.
"If the (anti-pollution) measures are implemented, it will
have a big impact on the steel sector in Hebei as the top steel
producing province," Lu Xiaohua, an analyst with Everbright
Futures, said in a research note.
Lu also expected that steel mills would cut production as
many of them are losing money.
A few steel mills that buy semi-finished products to produce
rebar in Tangshan, a top steel city in Hebei, had been ordered
to shut down after failing to meet environment protection
demand, traders said.
The gains in steel prices also encouraged iron ore traders
and drove up iron ore swaps, despite resistance in physical
buying from steel mills.
"This round of gains seems stronger than expected, and some
mills' inventories are low, but my customers still don't have
purchase plans in near future and I am not bullish on the
near-term market," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
Iron ore swaps for August were offered at $123 a tonne, up
about $3 from Wednesday, traders said.
Traders are eyeing a BHP Billiton tender for 90,000
tonnes 62 percent Australian iron ore fines that closes later on
Thursday for a clue on the direction of the spot market.
Benchmark iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose for the fifth
consecutive day to exceed $120 a tonne on Wednesday, hitting
$120.50 a tonne, its loftiest since June 20.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0720 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3621 +29.00 +0.81
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 120.5 +1.20 +1.01
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 120.59 +0.60 +0.50
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Nick Macfie)