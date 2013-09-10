* Shanghai rebar lower, investors eye China output data * Miners to accelerate iron ore to China, limits upside * Iron ore swaps lose strength, Oct contract slightly down By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Shanghai steel futures dipped as investors awaited China's industrial output data for further evidence of economic recovery, while rising iron ore supplies from global miners weighed on the steelmaking raw material. The most active rebar contract for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.56 percent to 3,730 yuan ($610) a tonne by the midday break. It hit one-month low of 3,705 yuan on Friday. China's exports rose more than expected in August, boosted by improving demand for the country's goods in major markets, while muted inflation data added to the positive sentiment. More economic data including industrial output and urban investment will be released at 0530GMT on Tuesday. With few signs that Chinese steel mills plan any big output cuts in coming weeks, demand for iron ore is expected to remain resilient. "I am still positive for iron ore prices in near future as steel mills have held back purchases for a while and will have to replenish stocks ahead of national holiday," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. However, traders are concerned that increasing cargoes from global miners including Rio Tinto would cap the expected upside for the raw material. "We expect to see a big spike in shipment to China in late September as miners have accelerated loading shipment, which will curb the upside room and encourage some mills to suspend large buying at the moment," said a second trader. Higher demand for Capesize and Panamax vessels mainly for dry bulk commodities like iron ore drove up the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index to record the biggest percentage jump in four years on Monday. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange started to ease on Tuesday, with the most-traded October contract at $131.25 a tonne, compared with $131.5 on Monday, brokers said. Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI rose on Monday after falling for three consecutive sessions, inching up half a percent to $134.8 a tonne, according to the Steel Index. It fell 2.6 percent last week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3730 -21.00 -0.56 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.8 +0.70 +0.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.39 -0.08 -0.06 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Perry)