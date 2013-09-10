* Shanghai rebar lower, high output weighs * Miners to accelerate iron ore to China, limits upside * Iron ore swaps lose strength, Oct contract down (Updates Shanghai rebar close, ore swaps, adds ore deal) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Sept 10 Shanghai steel futures dipped on Tuesday from a one-week high hit in the previous session, as some investors are concerned rising steel output would weigh on prices, while increased iron ore supplies from global miners also pressured the raw material. The most active rebar contract for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 3,736 yuan ($611) a tonne by close. It hit a one-month low of 3,705 yuan on Friday. China's daily steel output rose in August after falling for three consecutive months, as mills lifted run rates on improving demand, while some market players are concerned the increased supplies could cap the gains in prices. China's industrial output growth beat forecasts in August, further evidence that the world's second-largest economy is finding its feet after a prolonged slowdown, helped by targeted government measures aimed at lifting growth. With few signs that Chinese steel mills plan any big output cuts in coming weeks, demand for iron ore is expected to remain resilient. "I am still positive for iron ore prices in near future as steel mills have held back purchases for a while and will have to replenish stocks ahead of national holiday," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. However, traders are concerned that increasing cargoes from global miners including Rio Tinto would cap the expected upside for the raw material. "We expect to see a big spike in shipment to China in late September as miners have accelerated loading shipment, which will curb the upside room and encourage some mills to suspend large buying at the moment," said a second trader. Higher demand for Capesize and Panamax vessels mainly for dry bulk commodities like iron ore drove up the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index to record the biggest percentage jump in four years on Monday. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange started to ease on Tuesday, with the most-traded October contract at $130 a tonne, compared with $131.5 on Monday, brokers said. A cargo of 165,000 tonne 61-percent Australia Pilbara fines was sold at $135.5 a tonne via the China Beijing International Mining Exchange, unchanged with a similar cargo sold on Monday. Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SIP rose on Monday after falling for three consecutive sessions, inching up half a percent to $134.8 a tonne, according to the Steel Index. It fell 2.6 percent last week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE DEBAR JAN4 3736 -15.00 -0.40 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.8 +0.70 +0.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.39 -0.08 -0.06 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Perry and Gopakumar Warrier)