* Shagang cuts prices of mid-Sept bookings by 30 yuan * Steel mills hold back restocking iron ore * Some traders expect a new round of restocking in Q4 By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Sept 11 Chinese steel futures extended losses on Wednesday as investors grew concerned about slower demand after Jiangsu Shagang, the country's largest private steelmaker, cut prices for mid-September orders. Shagang, China's biggest producer of rebar, will cut mid-September booking prices of rebar and wire rod used for construction by 30 yuan ($4.90) a tonne. The mill's pricing policies are considered a barometer for the rebar market. "Shagang's price cut suggested that they could face resistance from buyers who refuse to take higher prices, and traders are worried that demand is not improving as strongly as expected," said a steel trader in Shanghai. The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.35 percent to 3,723 yuan a tonne by the midday break. The contract dropped 0.4 percent in the previous session. However, the stabilizing economy and Beijing's efforts to boost infrastructure investment are expected to prevent rebar futures from slumping to the low hit a year ago just above 3,400 yuan, when China's economy saw a sharp slowdown. That was the lowest mark since the Shanghai rebar contracts started trading in 2009. For iron ore, the expectation of increased supplies of the steelmaking raw material from global miners in coming months have put Chinese steel mills on a hold for restocking after they replenished stockpiles last month. "Steel mills are not restocking at the moment after building up some inventories and they are not willing to accept further rises in prices, so we might see prices to go down in near future," said an iron ore trader in northern China. Some traders and analysts expected a new round of restocking to kick off in the fourth quarter for winter production, which could give a lift to prices. "With iron ore port stocks now at the lowest level since February 2009 and mill stocks at the low end of normal, we feel there is scope (and indeed expectation) of a restock in the fourth quarter," Macquarie said in a research note. Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI edged up again on Tuesday, up 0.3 percent to $135.2 a tonne, according to the Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3723 -13.00 -0.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.2 +0.40 +0.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.05 -0.34 -0.25 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan)