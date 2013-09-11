* Shagang cuts prices of mid-Sept bookings by 30 yuan - traders * Steel mills hold back restocking iron ore * Some traders expect a new round of restocking in Q4 (Adds Baoshan pricing for Oct, updates Shanghai rebar price) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Sept 11 Chinese steel futures extended losses on Wednesday as investors were concerned about slower demand after Jiangsu Shagang, the country's largest private steelmaker by output, cut prices for mid-September orders. Shagang, China's biggest producer of rebar, will cut mid-September booking prices of rebar and wire rod used for construction by 30 yuan ($4.90) a tonne, traders said. The mill's pricing policies are considered a barometer for the rebar market. "Shagang's price cut suggested that they could face resistance from buyers who refuse to take higher prices, and traders are worried that demand is not improving as strongly as expected," said a steel trader in Shanghai. The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.24 percent to 3,727 yuan a tonne by the close. The contract dropped 0.4 percent in the previous session. After the market's close, Baoshan Iron & Steel, the country's biggest listed steelmaker by market value, said it will keep some steel product prices unchanged for October, underscoring its caution about softer demand. However, the stabilizing economy and Beijing's efforts to boost infrastructure investment could prevent rebar futures from sliding much further. For iron ore, the expectation of increased supplies of the steelmaking raw material from global miners in coming months have put Chinese steel mills on hold for restocking after they replenished stockpiles last month. "Steel mills are not restocking at the moment after building up some inventories and they are not willing to accept further rises in prices, so we might see prices go down in the near future," said an iron ore trader in northern China. Some traders and analysts expected a new round of restocking to kick off in the fourth quarter for winter production, which could give a lift to prices. "With iron ore port stocks now at the lowest level since February 2009 and mill stocks at the low end of normal, we feel there is scope (and indeed expectation) of a restock in the fourth quarter," Macquarie said in a research note. Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI edged up again on Tuesday, gaining 0.3 percent to $135.2 a tonne, according to the Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3727 -9.00 -0.24 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.2 +0.40 +0.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.05 -0.34 -0.25 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)