By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 Chinese steel futures extended
losses on Wednesday as investors were concerned about slower
demand after Jiangsu Shagang, the country's largest private
steelmaker by output, cut prices for mid-September orders.
Shagang, China's biggest producer of rebar, will cut
mid-September booking prices of rebar and wire rod used for
construction by 30 yuan ($4.90) a tonne, traders said. The
mill's pricing policies are considered a barometer for the rebar
market.
"Shagang's price cut suggested that they could face
resistance from buyers who refuse to take higher prices, and
traders are worried that demand is not improving as strongly as
expected," said a steel trader in Shanghai.
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dipped 0.24 percent to 3,727 yuan a
tonne by the close. The contract dropped 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
After the market's close, Baoshan Iron & Steel,
the country's biggest listed steelmaker by market value, said it
will keep some steel product prices unchanged for October,
underscoring its caution about softer demand.
However, the stabilizing economy and Beijing's efforts to
boost infrastructure investment could prevent rebar futures from
sliding much further.
For iron ore, the expectation of increased supplies of the
steelmaking raw material from global miners in coming months
have put Chinese steel mills on hold for restocking after they
replenished stockpiles last month.
"Steel mills are not restocking at the moment after building
up some inventories and they are not willing to accept further
rises in prices, so we might see prices go down in the near
future," said an iron ore trader in northern China.
Some traders and analysts expected a new round of restocking
to kick off in the fourth quarter for winter production, which
could give a lift to prices.
"With iron ore port stocks now at the lowest level since
February 2009 and mill stocks at the low end of normal, we feel
there is scope (and indeed expectation) of a restock in the
fourth quarter," Macquarie said in a research note.
Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI edged up again
on Tuesday, gaining 0.3 percent to $135.2 a tonne, according to
the Steel Index.
