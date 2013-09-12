* Iron ore may edge towards $130/tonne in short term
* But China demand could pick up ahead of holidays
* Baosteel sets higher prices for October
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Spot iron ore prices steadied
near their lowest levels in about a month as supply of the
steelmaking raw material outpaced demand from top buyer China in
the spot market.
But Chinese appetite for iron ore may pick up as another
price increase by leading steel producer Baoshan Iron and Steel
reflects optimism about demand in the world's
biggest steel consumer.
"There's plenty of supply from the major miners in the spot
market. On the other hand, it seems mills who have bought some
cargoes last month are not in a hurry to replenish stocks," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slipped
10 cents to $135.10 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the
latest available data from compiler Steel Index.
That is not far off the September low of $134.10, touched
last week and which was the weakest since Aug. 7.
Iron ore shipments to China from top supplier Australia rose
9 percent to 22.3 million tonnes in August from July with miners
on track to boost production this year to feed Chinese demand.
Rio Tinto is looking to lift output to 265
million tonnes from around 200 million tonnes in 2012, and is
proceeding with expansion work in Australia to lift annual
operating capacity to 290 million tonnes.
Ample supplies of iron ore may drag the benchmark price
towards $130, but it is unlikely to slip below that level, said
the Shanghai trader.
"Some Chinese buyers may return ahead of the long holiday
next month but so far we haven't seen any signs of that yet," he
said.
Chinese markets are shut from Oct. 1 to 7 for the National
Day holiday. Before that they are also off on Sept. 19 and 20
for the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Baosteel's move on Wednesday to scrap a price discount on
its key hot-rolled coil products and to hike prices of
cold-rolled coils for October bookings, reflects its positive
outlook on demand, which should support prices for both iron ore
and steel ahead.
Baosteel had raised hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil
prices for September.
"Mills' margins are still okay so they can keep steel
production high. Steel demand is still there but so far we're
not seeing it be that strong," said another Shanghai trader who
estimates the average profit margins among Chinese mills at
around 100 yuan ($16) per tonne.
September and October are usually brisk consumption months
for steel in China as most construction projects resume after
the summer lull.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0347 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3714 -12.00 -0.32
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.1 -0.10 -0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.26 +0.21 +0.15
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1185 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)