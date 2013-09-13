* Rebar falls 1.3 pct to below 3,700 yuan/T on demand concerns * Iron ore prices little changed * Goldman Sachs sees short-term support to iron ore prices By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Chinese steel futures fell for a fourth straight session to a six-week low on Friday on concerns of demand in the world's largest consumer slackening, while iron ore prices steadied near their lowest levels in about a month. Steel demand in China had unexpectedly picked up ahead of traditionally brisk consumption season in September and October, and traders are concerned that end-users have replenished stockpiles will hold back purchases, weighing on prices. Rebar futures for the January contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a session low of 3,663 yuan ($600) a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 2. The contract was down 1.3 percent at 3,669 by the midday break. It was on course for the biggest daily percentage fall since May 27 and for a fourth straight weekly loss. "The overall economy keeps improving, but at a slow pace, so the foundations for a big spike in steel prices are not solid enough, while users are not expected to improve their performance within a short period," said a Shanghai steel trader. "But I still expect steel prices to gain upward momentum after this round of correction as demand remains very healthy." Some traders expected end-users to return to the market for a new round of restocking before the one-week national holiday in early October. Chinese steel mills are slowing purchases of steelmaking raw material iron ore amid softening steel prices, capping the gains in the commodity. Expectations of increased supplies from global miners also curbed their interest in big purchases. Benchmark spot iron ore prices with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI stood little changed at $135.2 a tonne on Thursday, according to data from the Steel Index. It hit a one-month low of $134.1 on Sept.6. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange dipped $1 a tonne on Friday, with the most-traded October contract offered at $128.75 compared with $129.75 on Thursday, brokers said. However, some traders expect demand for the commodity to remain resilient given strong Chinese steel production. U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs saw short-term support for iron ore prices. "Iron ore prices are likely to hold up in the second half of this year before the shift to a structural surplus from the first half of 2014 onwards," said Julian Zhu, commodities analyst for China at Goldman. The investment bank sees iron ore averaging $108 a tonne next year from a forecast $129 this year, and averaging $80 in 2015. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3669 -50.00 -1.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.2 +0.10 +0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.69 +0.43 +0.32 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1180 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)