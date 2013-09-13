* Rebar falls 1.7 pct to below 3,700 yuan/T on demand
concerns
* Iron ore prices little changed
* Goldman Sachs sees short-term support to iron ore prices
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Chinese steel
futures fell for a fourth straight session to a six-week low on
Friday on concerns of slackening demand in the world's largest
consumer, while iron ore prices steadied near their lowest
levels in about a month.
Steel demand in China had unexpectedly picked up ahead of
the traditionally brisk consumption season in September and
October, and traders are concerned that end-users have
replenished stockpiles and will hold back on purchases, weighing
on prices.
Rebar futures for the January contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell to a session low of 3,655 yuan
($599) a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 2. It closed 1.7 percent
lower at 3,657 yuan.
The contract posted its biggest daily percentage fall since
May 2 and a fourth straight weekly loss.
"The overall economy keeps improving, but at a slow pace, so
the foundations for a big spike in steel prices are not solid
enough, while users are not expected to improve their
performance within a short period," said a Shanghai steel
trader.
"But I still expect steel prices to gain upward momentum
after this round of correction as demand remains very healthy."
Some traders expected end-users to return to the market for
a new round of restocking before the one-week national holiday
in early October.
Chinese steel mills are slowing purchases of steelmaking raw
material iron ore amid softening steel prices, capping the gains
in the commodity. Expectations of increased supplies from global
miners also curbed their interest in big purchases.
Benchmark spot iron ore prices with 62 percent grade
.IO62-CNI=SI stood little changed at $135.2 a tonne on
Thursday, according to data from the Steel Index. It hit a
one-month low of $134.1 on Sept.6.
Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange dipped $1 a
tonne on Friday, with the most-traded October contract offered
at $128.75 compared with $129.75 on Thursday, brokers said.
However, some traders expect demand for the commodity to
remain resilient given strong Chinese steel production.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs saw short-term support
for iron ore prices.
"Iron ore prices are likely to hold up in the second half of
this year before the shift to a structural surplus from the
first half of 2014 onwards," said Julian Zhu, commodities
analyst for China at Goldman.
The investment bank sees iron ore averaging $108 a tonne
next year from a forecast $129 this year, and averaging $80 in
2015.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3657 -62.00 -1.67
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.2 +0.10 +0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.69 +0.43 +0.32
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1180 Chinese yuan)
