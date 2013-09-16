* Rebar falls for 5th consecutive session * Restocking by China steel end-users seen slower * Iron ore demand supported by high China steel output (Updates Shanghai rebar close) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese steel futures fell for a fifth straight session on Monday to a more than six-week low on weaker demand from end-users during what is typically a brisk consumption period. Steel demand usually peaks in the world's top consumer in September and October as construction activity picks up pace, and expectations were high given signs of a stabilising Chinese economy. But end-users may have been cautious and put restocking on hold, traders and analysts said. "Investors had high expectations that steel prices would rise in September as demand typically improves, but end-users' restocking turned out to be weaker than expected," said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai. The most active rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,628 yuan ($590), its lowest level since July 31. It closed 0.8 percent lower at 3,647 yuan. Rebar prices are down around 5 percent since late August, after having rallied more than 12 percent from the year's low hit in mid-June. That price jump has put off some prospective buyers, traders said. "We didn't see any aggressive restocking by end-users as they don't want to accept the rallied prices," said a Shanghai-based steel trader. However, some analysts say China's steel demand should remain resilient amid signals that the world's second-largest economy is on a better footing, which will support appetite for steelmaking raw material iron ore. "Our recent marketing trip to China confirmed a more buoyant steel story with solid demand in high-speed rail, subway, highway and real estate activity," ANZ Banking Group said in a research note on Friday. Increased supplies from miners have weighed on spot iron ore prices, but persistently strong steel production in China suggests demand from mills for imports will continue. "The perceived glut in iron ore production has not eventuated, with the increased capacity being mopped up by record high levels of Chinese imports and steel output," ANZ said. The bank said tight Chinese stockpiles would prevent iron ore prices from falling too steeply in the near term. Benchmark spot iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent to $134.50 a tonne on Friday, according to data from the Steel Index. It hit a one-month low of $134.10 on Sept. 6. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3647 -29.00 -0.79 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.5 -0.70 -0.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.44 -0.25 -0.18 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1188 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)