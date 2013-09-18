* Iron ore at 6-week low on subdued China steel market
* China daily steel output up slightly in early September
* Chinese markets on holiday Thursday and Friday
(Updates rebar price)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chinese rebar futures dropped
for a seventh day in a row to touch a seven-week low on
Wednesday as supply outstripped demand in the world's biggest
steel consumer, with weaker appetite for iron ore sending spot
prices to their lowest since early August.
Inventories of steel products in China were mostly unchanged
last week from the previous week, while output continued to
rise, dragging prices that have fallen more than 3 percent so
far in September.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 3,618
yuan ($590) a tonne, its cheapest since July 31, before closing
down 0.4 percent at 3,633 yuan.
The seven sessions of declines for rebar is its longest
downturn since February. Rebar, a steel product used in
construction, has fallen 3.3 percent in September after a
three-month spike.
"The increase in steel prices in previous months has
triggered an increase in production, and given that demand
hasn't picked up as expected the price has fallen in response to
oversupply," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay
Hian in Hong Kong.
Chinese steel demand is usually brisk in September and
October as construction activity resumes after the summer lull,
but product stockpiles over the past week pointed to slow
consumption.
Inventories of five major steel products in China held by
traders were unchanged at 13.5 million tonnes as of Sept. 13
after 25 consecutive weeks of decline, based on data compiled by
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
A separate estimate from Chinese industry consultancy
Mysteel puts the total for all five steel products at 14.61
million tonnes as of Sept. 13, up slightly from 14.58 million
tonnes on Sept. 6.
Still, China's daily crude steel output increased half a
percent to 2.129 million tonnes in the first 10 days of
September from Aug. 21-31, industry data showed.
"A lot of end-users may have booked orders back in July and
August and now they have enough steel and are taking a
breather," said Lau.
Buyers of iron ore were similarly scarce, with many mills
having restocked the raw material when prices were lower in
July, traders said.
China's iron ore imports hit a record high of 73.14 million
tonnes in July when prices fell below $120 a tonne earlier in
the month.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slid 2.2
percent to $131.10 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest since Aug. 5,
based on the latest available data from compiler Steel Index.
It was the sharpest single-day drop for iron ore since Aug.
16, and puts its price decline so far in September at almost 5
percent.
"Nobody wants to buy right now because steel prices are
falling everyday. I don't think we'll even see restocking ahead
of the October holiday unless steel prices rebound," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader, adding activity was also limited
ahead of the long holiday weekend.
Chinese markets are shut on Thursday and Friday for the
Mid-Autumn Festival, and are also closed for a week in October
for the National Day break.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3633 -13.00 -0.36
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.1 -3.00 -2.24
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.41 -2.11 -1.58
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1215 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)