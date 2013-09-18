* Iron ore at 6-week low on subdued China steel market * China daily steel output up slightly in early September * Chinese markets on holiday Thursday and Friday (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Chinese rebar futures dropped for a seventh day in a row to touch a seven-week low on Wednesday as supply outstripped demand in the world's biggest steel consumer, with weaker appetite for iron ore sending spot prices to their lowest since early August. Inventories of steel products in China were mostly unchanged last week from the previous week, while output continued to rise, dragging prices that have fallen more than 3 percent so far in September. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 3,618 yuan ($590) a tonne, its cheapest since July 31, before closing down 0.4 percent at 3,633 yuan. The seven sessions of declines for rebar is its longest downturn since February. Rebar, a steel product used in construction, has fallen 3.3 percent in September after a three-month spike. "The increase in steel prices in previous months has triggered an increase in production, and given that demand hasn't picked up as expected the price has fallen in response to oversupply," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian in Hong Kong. Chinese steel demand is usually brisk in September and October as construction activity resumes after the summer lull, but product stockpiles over the past week pointed to slow consumption. Inventories of five major steel products in China held by traders were unchanged at 13.5 million tonnes as of Sept. 13 after 25 consecutive weeks of decline, based on data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. A separate estimate from Chinese industry consultancy Mysteel puts the total for all five steel products at 14.61 million tonnes as of Sept. 13, up slightly from 14.58 million tonnes on Sept. 6. Still, China's daily crude steel output increased half a percent to 2.129 million tonnes in the first 10 days of September from Aug. 21-31, industry data showed. "A lot of end-users may have booked orders back in July and August and now they have enough steel and are taking a breather," said Lau. Buyers of iron ore were similarly scarce, with many mills having restocked the raw material when prices were lower in July, traders said. China's iron ore imports hit a record high of 73.14 million tonnes in July when prices fell below $120 a tonne earlier in the month. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slid 2.2 percent to $131.10 a tonne on Tuesday, the lowest since Aug. 5, based on the latest available data from compiler Steel Index. It was the sharpest single-day drop for iron ore since Aug. 16, and puts its price decline so far in September at almost 5 percent. "Nobody wants to buy right now because steel prices are falling everyday. I don't think we'll even see restocking ahead of the October holiday unless steel prices rebound," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader, adding activity was also limited ahead of the long holiday weekend. Chinese markets are shut on Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, and are also closed for a week in October for the National Day break. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3633 -13.00 -0.36 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.1 -3.00 -2.24 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.41 -2.11 -1.58 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1215 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)