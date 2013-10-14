* China Sept iron ore imports at record high 74.58 mln T
* Iron ore rose 1.3 pct last week, biggest gain since Aug
* China daily steel output up slightly in late Sept-CISA
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Spot iron ore prices may
struggle this week to build on recent gains, with Chinese steel
mills wary about aggressively replenishing stockpiles given
tepid steel consumption.
Shanghai steel futures rose modestly on Monday and have
gained less than 1 percent this month after sliding more than 4
percent in September, reflecting headwinds in top consumer
China.
China's exports unexpectedly dropped in September, according
to customs figures released on Saturday, defying a recent slew
of data that pointed to a stabilising Chinese economy. On
Monday, other data showed China's annual consumer inflation hit
a seven-month high, limiting the scope for the central bank to
support the economy.
"There's plenty of iron ore in the market and steel mills
are quite cautious, they're not willing to pay higher prices
because steel prices haven't picked up yet," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
"I see more downward pressure than upward push for iron
ore," he said, adding that the market could test $127 in the
short term.
High Chinese steel output will keep prices from falling
sharply, traders said. China's average daily crude steel output
edged up to 2.152 million tonnes in the last 10 days of
September from 2.144 million tonnes in the previous 10-day
period, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was
little changed at $133.10 a tonne on Friday, according to data
compiler Steel Index. Still, that was the highest level for the
steelmaking raw material since Sept. 26.
On Monday, the most-traded rebar contract for January
delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up
half a percent at 3,625 yuan ($590) a tonne. Rebar is up 0.7
percent so far this month after falling 4.4 percent in
September.
Iron ore prices rose 1.3 percent last week as mills
restocked after the Golden Week holiday in early October. That
was the sharpest gain since the week ended Aug. 16.
There was no shortage of offers on the spot market as miners
steadily unloaded cargoes having boosted production. Global
miner Rio Tinto is selling another cargo of
South African iron ore concentrate at a tender closing later on
Monday, traders said.
Rio and other Australian miners BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group are in the midst of
robust expansion work that is expected to be reflected in bigger
third-quarter output and even higher production in the fourth
quarter.
That may have helped boost China's iron ore imports which
hit a record high 74.58 million tonnes in September, traders
said.
Around 10-15 percent of the imported iron ore volume last
month may have been purchased by trading firms which have yet to
sell the cargoes to the market, said another Shanghai trader.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3625 +18.00 +0.50
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.1 +0.10 +0.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.34 +0.52 +0.39
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1206 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)