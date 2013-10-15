* Shanghai rebar ends down 0.17 pct after earlier rising 0.7 pct * Demand to slow in winter season * Iron ore firms on high steel production (Updates Shanghai rebar close) SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Chinese steel futures ended marginally lower on Tuesday due to concern over a likely fall in demand in coming weeks, with the bnechmark contract erasing modest early gains that had taken it to its highest in nearly three weeks. Steel demand in the world's top consumer starts to wane in November as cold temperature in northern regions hampers the construction sector, the biggest steel consumer. "Our current orderbooks are not strong and weaker than last month, and I do not expect any big turnaround in prices in the fourth quarter due to lower demand but still firm production," said an official with a major steelmaker in northern China. China's average daily crude steel output edged up to 2.152 million tonnes in the last 10 days of September from 2.144 million in the previous 10-day period, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed. The most traded rebar for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.7 percent in the morning to 3,636 yuan ($600) a tonne, its highest since Sept. 25, before closing down six yuan, or 0.17 percent, at 3,606 yuan. Iron ore prices stood firm as steel mills replenished stocks after the holiday in China from Oct. 1 to 7 to maintain high production, while remaining wary. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.4 percent to $133.60 a tonne on Monday, the highest level for the steelmaking raw material since Sept. 26, according to data compiler Steel Index. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> rose across the board on Monday, with the most active November contract up $1.19 to $130.44 a tonne. China's Dalian Commodity Exchange is set to launch the country's first iron ore futures on Oct. 18, the exchange said on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0808 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3606 -6.00 -0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.6 +0.50 +0.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.14 +0.80 +0.60 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1079 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anand Basu and Alan Raybould)