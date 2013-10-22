* Weaker steel market weighing on Chinese ore demand

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Chinese iron ore futures fell 2 percent on Tuesday because of worries that a slowdown in the steel market could hurt demand for the raw material at a time when global miners are boosting output.

Steel production in China, the world's biggest producer and consumer, slipped in early October and prices were weaker as the country soon heads into winter, usually a lean time for consumption as construction activity thins out.

Crude steel output dropped to an average 2.128 million tonnes in the first 10 days of October from 2.152 million tonnes in the last 10 days of September, industry data showed last week.

The most active 62 percent grade iron ore contract for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 19 yuan at 948 yuan, the lowest price since the contract made its debut on Friday.

"When I speak to steel mills, they tell me they are very well supplied under their long-term contracts, so there's no appetite right now to replenish," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "There could be further room for price weakness."

The Dalian futures contract opened to brisk volume on Oct. 18, with traders saying it provided an alternative reference price for Chinese mills, the world's biggest buyers of iron ore.

However, volume on the May contract on Tuesday was just 4.6 million tonnes, less than a third of that on Friday's debut.

Stripping out China's 17 percent value-added tax, port charges and other fees, the current Dalian price comes to about $127 a tonne, traders said.

That compares to a price for seaborne iron ore of $134.40 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI for delivery to China's Tianjin port on Monday, according to data compiled by Steel Index.

BHP Billiton , the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, has increased its projection for output in fiscal 2014 to 212 million tonnes from 207 million.

Rival Rio Tinto , which counts on iron ore for more than two-thirds of its revenue, boosted output by 11 percent to a record in the third quarter.

The most traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,642 yuan a tonne.

"The steel market is getting slower and we would expect this to continue through winter," said a trader in Shanghai.

Stockpiles of construction steel product rebar held by Chinese traders have been steady at 5.8 million tonnes over the past three weeks, according to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)