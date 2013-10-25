* Shanghai rebar down for 8th week out of 10
* Dalian iron ore falls almost 5 pct in first week
* Slower steel market cutting Chinese spot iron ore demand
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Shanghai steel futures
steadied on Friday after falling to their lowest in almost four
months in the previous session, but prices are still bound to
post their eighth weekly loss out of 10 amid tepid demand.
The weakness in China's steel market has curbed buying
interest in raw material iron ore, sending Dalian futures down
nearly 5 percent in their first week of trading.
The most briskly traded rebar contract for May delivery on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at
3,612 yuan ($590) a tonne by the midday break. The contract
touched 3,601 yuan on Thursday, its lowest since July 1, and is
down 1 percent for the week.
"It will be tough for steel prices to recover since China is
entering the cold season, so there's less construction activity.
We're also seeing weak demand for iron ore," said an iron ore
trader in China's eastern Shandong province.
In a sign of slow demand, stockpiles of construction steel
product rebar held by Chinese traders have been steady at 5.8
million tonnes over the past three weeks, according to data
compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron
ore contract was unchanged at 928 yuan a tonne. It fell
to 916 yuan on Thursday, its lowest since the bourse launched
iron ore futures on Oct. 18.
The contract has fallen 4.8 percent so far for the week.
"We have 300,000 tonnes of iron ore stocks and we're having
great difficulty selling them even at the level of our cost
because the market is really weak," said the Shandong-based
trader.
Other traders have stopped quoting their cargoes in the spot
market, hoping that would help stem the fall in prices, said a
trader in Shanghai, adding market participants are looking
forward to China's key Communist Party meeting in November for
signals on economic reforms that could spur demand for steel and
iron ore.
Spot iron ore prices are similarly soft, with prices down
0.7 percent this week. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI rose a modest 0.2 percent to $133.50 a tonne on
Thursday, after falling to a 1-1/2-week low on Wednesday,
according to data compiled by Steel Index.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0358 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3612 -2.00 -0.06
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.5 +0.30 +0.23
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.95 +2.13 +1.62
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)