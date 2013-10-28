* Dalian iron ore has fallen over 5 pct since debut * China's daily steel output slips to 2.107 mln T mid-October (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 28 China's iron ore futures dropped for a sixth straight session on Monday, reflecting tepid buying interest for the raw material at a time of slow demand for steel in the world's top consumer. Shanghai rebar prices, which have fallen in eight of the past 10 weeks, touched four-month lows. Daily crude steel output in China, also the world's largest producer, averaged 2.107 million tonnes between Oct. 11 and 20, 1 percent lower than the preceding 10-day period, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed. Steel production also slipped in early October, boding ill for demand for iron ore. The most-traded 62 percent grade iron ore contract for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at 923 yuan ($150) a tonne, including China's value-added tax, port charges and other fees. It was the sixth straight day of decline for the contract since the Dalian bourse launched iron ore futures on Oct. 18 and the price is now more than 5 percent lower than on its debut. Iron ore for immediate delivery on China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.2 percent to $133.30 a tonne on Friday, according to data compiled by Steel Index. "Iron ore supply is only bound to increase and that will put more pressure on prices. I can't say that demand from the Chinese market will decrease but the pace of increase will definitely go down," said Ting Zhou, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. The softer steel market is weighing on appetite for iron ore, with inventories at producers rising. Stockpiles of five major steel products, including rebar used in construction, at Chinese mills stood at around 13.8 million tonnes as of Oct. 20, up from 12.6 million tonnes at the end of September, said Zhou, citing industry estimates. Traders and end-users are not replenishing and are keeping their own inventories low because they are predicting a further decline in prices, said Zhou. Steel inventories at this group dipped to 14.3 million tonnes as of Oct. 25 versus 14.5 million tonnes at end-September, said Zhou, also citing industry estimates. The most active rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,575 yuan a tonne, its cheapest since June 27, before settling half a percent lower at 3,586 yuan. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3586 -18.00 -0.50 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 923 -4.00 -0.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.3 -0.20 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.34 -0.61 -0.46 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Alan Raybould)