* Spot iron ore at lowest since Sept. 17
* Dalian futures steady
* Chinese mills may not seek major restock before late Jan
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Oct 31 Shanghai rebar
futures were steady on Thursday but on course to fall for a
second straight month on slower demand that has also curbed
buying interest for steelmaking ingredient iron ore.
Spot iron ore prices barely moved in October after falling
nearly 5 percent last month, as Chinese mills, the world's
biggest buyers of the commodity, began trimming production.
"Steel mills will not be able to do large restocking as
their cash flow remains extremely tight, and restocking could
only happen before Spring Festival in late January," said an
iron ore trader in China's northern Hebei province.
China has vowed to cut off credit to force consolidation in
industries plagued by overcapacity, including steel, aiming to
end the economy's dependence on extravagant investment funded by
cheap debt.
"Some mills have stopped buying iron ore from port stocks in
the last two to three weeks because they can't get new bank
loans," said a trader in Shanghai.
Ore with 62 percent iron content for immediate delivery to
China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 10 cents to $131.20
a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since Sept. 17, according to
data compiler Steel Index.
Global miner BHP Billiton sold a cargo of
62.7-percent Australian Newman iron ore fines at $132.58 a tonne
at a tender on Wednesday, down from $135.10 last week, traders
said.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in
May was off 0.1 percent at 921 yuan ($150) a tonne,
including China's value-added tax and port charges, by the
midday break.
The Dalian futures gained on Wednesday after a seven-day
slide, although the level remained well below the high of 984
yuan reached when they debuted on Oct. 18.
"Prices only rebounded after falling too much over the past
few days and steel mills are also buying a bit more, but steel
demand is not improving and steel mills are struggling with cash
flow," said an iron ore trader in south-central China.
Subdued demand has cut China's average daily crude steel
production to 2.107 million tonnes in mid-October from 2.152
million tonnes in late September, industry data showed.
Investors and traders are hoping positive policy signals
will emerge from a key meeting of China's ruling Communist Party
on Nov. 9-12, that could spur the steel and iron ore markets.
Historically, such meetings, have been a springboard for
economic change in China.
China will increase the supply of land for homes and spend
more on affordable housing projects, President Xi Jinping said
in remarks published on Wednesday, as the government steps up
efforts to stabilise a red-hot property market.
That move is unlikely to be a big boost to steel demand
since low-cost housing probably comprises less than 10 percent
of China's real estate market, said the Shanghai trader.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was little changed at 3,628 yuan a tonne,
after hitting a one-week top of 3,651 yuan earlier. For the
month, construction-used rebar is down 1.3 percent.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0405 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3628 +5.00 +0.14
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 921 -1.00 -0.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.2 -0.10 -0.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.01 +0.66 +0.51
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0938 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Michael Perry)