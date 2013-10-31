* Spot iron ore at lowest since Sept. 17 * Dalian futures steady * Chinese mills may not seek major restock before late Jan (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Oct 31 Shanghai rebar futures ended October on Thursday with their second straight monthly fall amid slower demand that has also curbed buying interest for steelmaking ingredient iron ore. Spot iron ore prices barely moved this month after falling nearly 5 percent in September, as Chinese mills, the world's biggest buyers of the commodity, began trimming production. "Steel mills will not be able to do large restocking as their cash flow remains extremely tight, and restocking could only happen before Spring Festival in late January," said an iron ore trader in China's northern Hebei province. China has vowed to cut off credit to force consolidation in industries plagued by overcapacity, including steel, aiming to end the economy's dependence on extravagant investment funded by cheap debt. "Some mills have stopped buying iron ore from port stocks in the last two to three weeks because they can't get new bank loans," said a trader in Shanghai. Ore with 62 percent iron content for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 10 cents to $131.20 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since Sept. 17, according to data compiler Steel Index. Global miner BHP Billiton sold a cargo of 62.7-percent Australian Newman iron ore fines at $132.58 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, down from $135.10 last week, traders said. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for delivery in May closed flat at 922 yuan ($150) a tonne, including China's value-added tax and port charges. The Dalian futures gained on Wednesday after a seven-day slide, although the level remained well below the high of 984 yuan reached when they debuted on Oct. 18. "Prices only rebounded after falling too much over the past few days and steel mills are also buying a bit more, but steel demand is not improving and steel mills are struggling with cash flow," said an iron ore trader in south-central China. Subdued demand has cut China's average daily crude steel production to 2.107 million tonnes in mid-October from 2.152 million tonnes in late September, industry data showed. Investors and traders are hoping positive policy signals will emerge from a key meeting of China's ruling Communist Party on Nov. 9-12, that could spur the steel and iron ore markets. Historically, such meetings have been a springboard for economic change in China. China will increase the supply of land for homes and spend more on affordable housing projects, President Xi Jinping said in remarks published on Wednesday, as the government steps up efforts to stabilise a red-hot property market. That move is unlikely to be a big boost to steel demand since low-cost housing probably comprises less than 10 percent of China's real estate market, said the Shanghai trader. The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.4 percent higher at 3,636 yuan a tonne, after hitting a one-week top of 3,651 yuan earlier. For the month, however, construction-used rebar fell 1.1 percent. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3636 +13.00 +0.36 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 922 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.2 -0.10 -0.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.01 +0.66 +0.51 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0938 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Michael Perry and Sunil Nair)