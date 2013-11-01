* Dalian futures volume hits 16 mln T, tops debut * China official PMI at 18-mth high of 51.4 in Oct * Shanghai rebar has best week since mid-Aug * Spot iron ore snaps four-day fall (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Steel and iron ore futures in China began November higher on Friday, with iron ore climbing as much as 3.4 percent, as strong data from the top consumer brightened the outlook for demand. China's Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.4 in October from 51.1 in September, topping market expectations and marking the highest since April 2012, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics. A separate reading by HSBC put the PMI at 50.9, a seven-month high and matching an initial estimate. The data may revive optimism that growth in the world's No. 2 economy remains on track heading into the fourth quarter despite weaker factory and trade data earlier, boding well for demand for steel and its raw material iron ore. The most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session high of 3,681 yuan ($600) a tonne, its loftiest since Oct. 16. It closed up almost 1 percent at 3,671 yuan. Rebar, used in construction, gained 1.7 percent for the week, its biggest such climb since mid-August. "The PMI number shows that there may be some acceleration in the overall economy. There should be some demand support for steel," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong, who sees rebar potentially gaining by 150 yuan over the next two months. Rebar prices fell for a second straight month in October as consumption during a typically brisk construction season turned out to be lean. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract rose as much as 3.4 percent to 954 yuan a tonne, before closing at 942 yuan, up 2.1 percent. It gained 1.6 percent on the week. Volume for the most-traded contract reached 321,242 lots, exceeding the 300,818 lots that changed hands when Dalian launched the futures on Oct. 18. Friday's volume is equivalent to just above 16 million tonnes. TRADERS REPLENISH The upcoming meeting of China's ruling Communist Party is also injecting optimism into the market as investors look forward to potential economic reform measures that could buoy demand for steel and iron ore, said Ting Zhou, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. The meeting, which historically has been a springboard for economic change in China, takes place on Nov. 9-12. Spot iron ore prices are also regaining ground as traders anticipate brisk demand from Chinese steel producers. "Some traders are thinking of starting to replenish their material ahead of the winter so they are actively enquiring for cargo and the focus is still on high-grade material or those in the 62-percent grade range," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong. "Steel prices in the domestic market remain stable and buying interest has also increased, lending support to ore prices." Ore with 62-percent iron content for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose half a percent to $131.90 a tonne on Thursday, after a four-day decline, according to data provider Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3671 +34.00 +0.93 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 942 +19.00 +2.06 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.9 +0.70 +0.53 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.25 +1.24 +0.95 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0945 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)