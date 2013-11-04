* Shanghai rebar steadies after hitting two-week high
* Spot iron ore unlikely to sustain rise after topping $135
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chinese iron ore futures rose
for a fourth session in a row on Monday, supported by a firmer
outlook for demand as steel prices recovered from last month's
lows.
But expectations that supply of the steelmaking raw material
could outpace demand in the world's biggest consumer kept Dalian
iron ore futures below Friday's highs.
The most traded iron ore contract for May delivery on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 946
yuan ($160) a tonne at 0305 GMT.
The contract rose as high as 954 yuan on Friday, when it
finished the session more than 2 percent higher after a
government survey showed China's manufacturing activity hit an
18-month peak in October.
On Sunday, another survey revealed that activity in China's
service sector expanded at the fastest pace in 13 months in
October, another indication that the world's No. 2 economy has
stabilised.
These positive economic signals have lifted Chinese steel
prices, which has supported iron ore, said Ting Zhou, an analyst
at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
"But I'm not sure if we can see the price gains sustained
because oversupply is still a concern and steel consumption in
China cannot increase as fast as in the past," he said.
However, market participants are optimistic that a meeting
of China's ruling Communist Party set for Nov. 9-12 could pave
the way for economic reforms that could push up demand for steel
and iron ore, Zhou said.
The most active May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was unchanged at 3,665 yuan a tonne after touching a
session high of 3,685 yuan, its loftiest since Oct. 16.
Rebar has rebounded 2.5 percent since hitting a four-month
low of 3,575 yuan last week.
Spot iron ore topped $135 a tonne on Friday as Australian
and Brazilian miners sold cargoes at firmer prices via tenders,
but some Chinese traders doubted it would go much higher in the
short term.
"I don't see big buying from the mills. Most of them have
enough stocks of material so you would not see a rush for
buying," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"There's still plenty of available cargoes in the market, so
I don't think we will reach $140."
Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.6
percent to $135.30 a tonne on Friday, its highest level since
Sept. 5, according to data compiled by Steel Index.
"Despite the sharp move, mills remain cautious, waiting for
the trend to become clear before engaging in any significant
restocking activity," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
said in a note.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3665 +0.00 +0.00
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 946 +4.00 +0.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.3 +3.40 +2.58
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.26 +5.01 +3.79
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0995 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)