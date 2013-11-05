* Shanghai rebar dips after five-day upturn * Weaker China steel PMI points to slow demand * China says needs to keep GDP growth at 7.2 pct for stable job mkt (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Chinese iron ore futures fell on Tuesday after a four-session rise amid signals growth in steel demand in the world's top consumer would remain tepid. Despite overall manufacturing activity in China hitting an 18-month high in October, according to data released last week, the Purchasing Managers' Index for the country's steel sector shrank for a second consecutive month, to 47.5 from 49.2 in September, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The new orders PMI for steel similarly dropped to 46.8 in October from 49.2 in September, according to the federation, sustaining a decline from 57.9 in August. "That's implying that the outlook for steel demand is not good. It may be partly due to seasonality, but if we see a continuous contraction, we don't think there will be any improvement until after the Chinese New Year," said Helen Lau, senior mining analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. China's construction sector, a major consumer of steel, typically slows during the winter that starts in November. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to close at 946 yuan ($160) a tonne. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active May rebar contract ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,669 yuan per tonne, after touching a near three-week top of 3,692 yuan. That followed gains over the past five sessions. The iron ore spot market was relatively steady after recent gains that lifted the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI to $135.80 a tonne on Monday, its highest since Sept. 5, based on data from compiler Steel Index. "We've seen quite an active market in the past three to four days, but it looks like Chinese mills are now well stocked at this point," said a Shanghai-based trader with 100,000 tonnes of cargo in hand. Spot iron ore prices have fallen more than 6 percent this year as slower economic growth in China had curbed its demand for the raw material used to make steel amid reforms aimed at consumption-driven expansion rather than investment. China is targeting to grow its economy by 7.5 percent this year, the slowest pace in 23 years, and Premier Li Keqiang said the country only needs to sustain lower annual growth of 7.2 percent to ensure a stable job market. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3669 -4.00 -0.11 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 946 -3.00 -0.32 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135.8 +0.50 +0.37 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.93 -1.33 -0.97 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0992 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anupama Dwivedi)