* Shanghai rebar steadies after hitting 11-week high
* Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports rising
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Spot iron ore held near its
highest level since mid-August, reflecting sustained buying
interest among Chinese steel producers building stockpiles as
colder weather curbs domestic mining.
But rising inventories of imported iron ore at Chinese ports
suggest consumption and resale of the raw material has been slow
which could eventually limit the buying appetite, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery into top market China
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.1 percent to $139.40 a tonne on Monday,
according to data compiler Steel Index, just shy of the $139.70
level reached last week, which was the highest since Aug. 15.
"Winter stockpiling is continuing, but this time we have not
seen very huge volumes being purchased by mills," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"Stockpiles at ports have also been continuously increasing
and this shows that the rise in iron ore prices may not last
long."
A 100,000-tonne cargo of Australian iron ore was sold on
globalORE platform on Tuesday at a price based on the December
average of Platts 62 percent grade plus $2.50, or at just over
$140 a tonne, said a trader with knowledge of the deal.
Still, despite holding up above $135 since November,
benchmark iron ore prices have stayed below $140 because there
is no shortage in supply to meet Chinese demand.
China's iron ore imports jumped to a record 77.8 million
tonnes in November, also reflecting expanded output by miners in
Australia, the world's biggest supplier of the commodity.
Iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports rose another 1.2
million tonnes to 88.7 million tonnes last week, according to
industry consultancy Mysteel.
"In China, some mills say they are staying clear of spot
purchases as gains in iron ore have outpaced those in steel
prices," Steel Index said, adding that tighter financing issues
have also made it difficult for mills to buy imported iron ore
at ports, where prices for mainstream grades were unchanged.
Spot iron ore prices gained 3.4 percent in November while
Shanghai steel futures rose less than 1 percent for the month.
On Tuesday, the most-traded rebar for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was nearly flat at 3,720 yuan
($613) a tonne by midday, after initially touching an 11-week
peak of 3,737 yuan.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active May iron
ore contract was up 0.1 percent at 944 yuan per tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0345 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3720 +3.00 +0.08
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 944 +1.00 +0.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.4 +0.20 +0.14
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.28 +1.89 +1.37
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0723 Chinese yuan)
