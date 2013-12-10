* Shanghai rebar steadies after hitting 11-week high * Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports rising By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Spot iron ore held near its highest level since mid-August, reflecting sustained buying interest among Chinese steel producers building stockpiles as colder weather curbs domestic mining. But rising inventories of imported iron ore at Chinese ports suggest consumption and resale of the raw material has been slow which could eventually limit the buying appetite, traders said. Iron ore for immediate delivery into top market China .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.1 percent to $139.40 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiler Steel Index, just shy of the $139.70 level reached last week, which was the highest since Aug. 15. "Winter stockpiling is continuing, but this time we have not seen very huge volumes being purchased by mills," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "Stockpiles at ports have also been continuously increasing and this shows that the rise in iron ore prices may not last long." A 100,000-tonne cargo of Australian iron ore was sold on globalORE platform on Tuesday at a price based on the December average of Platts 62 percent grade plus $2.50, or at just over $140 a tonne, said a trader with knowledge of the deal. Still, despite holding up above $135 since November, benchmark iron ore prices have stayed below $140 because there is no shortage in supply to meet Chinese demand. China's iron ore imports jumped to a record 77.8 million tonnes in November, also reflecting expanded output by miners in Australia, the world's biggest supplier of the commodity. Iron ore inventories at major Chinese ports rose another 1.2 million tonnes to 88.7 million tonnes last week, according to industry consultancy Mysteel. "In China, some mills say they are staying clear of spot purchases as gains in iron ore have outpaced those in steel prices," Steel Index said, adding that tighter financing issues have also made it difficult for mills to buy imported iron ore at ports, where prices for mainstream grades were unchanged. Spot iron ore prices gained 3.4 percent in November while Shanghai steel futures rose less than 1 percent for the month. On Tuesday, the most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was nearly flat at 3,720 yuan ($613) a tonne by midday, after initially touching an 11-week peak of 3,737 yuan. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract was up 0.1 percent at 944 yuan per tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3720 +3.00 +0.08 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 944 +1.00 +0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.4 +0.20 +0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.28 +1.89 +1.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0723 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)