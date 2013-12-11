* Dalian iron ore slips, volumes have dropped
* Baosteel raises prices for main products for January
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Shanghai steel rebar futures
eased on Wednesday, after a two-day gain that pushed prices to
their highest in 11 weeks, weighed by worries over tepid demand
as dropping temperature in top consumer China curbs construction
activity.
Slower demand cut China's daily average crude steel output
by 3.3 percent from October to 2.029 million tonnes last month,
government statistics showed on Tuesday.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 3,714 yuan
($612) a tonne, having fallen to a session low of 3,691 yuan.
The price of the construction steel product reached 3,737 yuan
on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 24.
Prices of both rebar and steel billet, another steel
product, are down about 200 yuan per tonne compared to this time
last year, traders said, while the price of raw material iron
ore is up by around $15 a tonne.
"That means for mills who only produce rebar and billet
they're actually not making money as they did last year," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "At the moment, demand for rebar
should shrink as the temperature drops."
Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, has a more optimistic outlook for demand next month.
It will raise prices for its hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled
coil products by a modest 50 yuan per tonne from January, after
leaving them unchanged in November and December.
Baosteel mainly produces flat products used in manufacturing
and its outlook follows recent data showing the country's
factory activity remains brisk.
"The oversupply in China is not going to help the pricing
side. We expect a slight upturn in prices in the second quarter
(2014), but it's not likely to be a great one," said Peter Fish,
managing director at UK steel consultancy MEPS.
Excess steel capacity in China, which some analysts and
industry groups estimate at between 200-300 million tonnes, has
squeezed profit margins of its legions of steelmakers, limiting
any price upside from a pickup in demand.
Rising raw material cost is also hurting margins, with spot
iron ore prices holding near 3-1/2-month highs close to $140 a
tonne.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was
steady at $139.40 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data compiler
Steel Index. It reached $139.70 on Dec. 4, the highest since
mid-August.
"I think once we reach above $140, it will go down very
quickly because there's a lot of available supply around," the
Shanghai trader said.
Iron ore for May delivery, the most-traded contract, on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 937
yuan a tonne, with nearly 14,000 lots traded so far.
On Tuesday, volume for the May contract was 8,450 lots, the
lowest since its Oct. 18 launch.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0411 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3714 -5.00 -0.13
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 937 -6.00 -0.64
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.4 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.86 -1.42 -1.01
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0710 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)