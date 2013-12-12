* Steel mills in Wu'an forced to shut on limited power * Spot iron ore steady near $140/tonne By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Shanghai steel futures rose on Thursday to their highest level since late September on prospects of tighter supply, with some Chinese producers forced to suspend operations as the government steps up its anti-pollution campaign. Some steel mills in Wu'an city, a major steel-producing region in China's Hebei province, were forced to shut down as the local government had ordered them to cut their electricity consumption by half, said a trader in Shanghai. Chinese leaders have vowed to improve air quality amid widespread public anger over the country's smog problem. That includes imposing stricter anti-pollution measures on major industries including steel, which also reflects its efforts to address overcapacity in the sector. The most-active rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session high of 3,745 yuan ($617) a tonne, its loftiest since Sept. 24. It was up half a percent at 3,733 yuan by midday. "I think China is very serious in its anti-pollution campaign this time. Together with year-end plant maintenance and tight liquidity that's keeping traders from keeping too much inventory, market supply is a bit tight," said Helen Lau, senior analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. Steel inventory in China stood at 13.45 million tonnes at the end of last week, the lowest level for the year, said Lau. The Hebei government said in September it planned to cut its steel production capacity by 60 million tonnes by 2017, about a fifth of its current capacity. Last month, the local government shut down 10 blast furnaces and 16 revolving furnaces that were already lying idle. Excess steel capacity in China, which some analysts and industry groups estimate at between 200-300 million tonnes, has squeezed profit margins at its legions of steelmakers, limiting any price upside from a pickup in demand. Also supporting sentiment was a move by Chinese steelmakers such as Baoshan Iron and Steel and Jiangsu Shagang to raise prices. Baosteel said on Wednesday it lifted prices for January bookings, while traders said Shagang increased mid-December prices. Chinese steelmakers typically increase prices in January, as they have done in recent years, and the latest hike by Baosteel may be more due to supply being tight during that time of year than a signal that demand is firm, said Lau. Firmer steel prices may support iron ore, traders said, with spot rates hovering near $140 a tonne since the middle of last week. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China slipped 0.2 percent to $139.10 a tonne on Wednesday, according to compiler Steel Index. The price reached $139.70 on Dec. 4, the highest since mid-August, driven by Chinese mills building winter stockpiles of the raw material. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery at the Dalian Commodity Exchange was unchanged at 936 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0344 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3733 +17.00 +0.46 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 936 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.1 -0.30 -0.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.08 +0.22 +0.16 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0717 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)