* Steel mills in Wu'an forced to shut on limited power
* Spot iron ore steady near $140/tonne
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Shanghai steel futures rose on
Thursday to their highest level since late September on
prospects of tighter supply, with some Chinese producers forced
to suspend operations as the government steps up its
anti-pollution campaign.
Some steel mills in Wu'an city in China's top steel
producing Hebei province began shutting some facilities after
local authorities urged them to reduce power consumption.
There are no estimates about potential production losses,
but industry sources said that Wu'an alone has an annual crude
steel capacity of 40-50 million tonnes. Hebei produces about a
quarter of China's output, which reached a record 716.5 million
tonnes last year.
Chinese leaders have vowed to improve air quality amid
widespread public anger over the country's smog problem. That
includes imposing stricter anti-pollution measures on major
industries including steel, which also reflects its efforts to
address over-capacity in the sector.
The most-active rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange touched a session high of 3,745 yuan
($617) a tonne, its loftiest since Sept. 24. It closed up 0.4
percent at 3,729 yuan.
"I think China is very serious in its anti-pollution
campaign this time. Together with year-end plant maintenance and
tight liquidity that's keeping traders from keeping too much
inventory, market supply is a bit tight," said Helen Lau, senior
analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong.
Steel inventory in China stood at 13.45 million tonnes at
the end of last week, the lowest level for the year, said Lau.
The Hebei government said in September it planned to cut its
steel production capacity by 60 million tonnes by 2017. Last
month, the local government shut down 10 blast furnaces and 16
revolving furnaces that were already lying idle.
Excess steel capacity in China, which some analysts and
industry groups estimate at between 200-300 million tonnes, has
squeezed profit margins at its legions of steelmakers, limiting
any price upside from a pickup in demand.
Also supporting sentiment was a move by Chinese steelmakers
such as Baoshan Iron and Steel and Jiangsu Shagang
to raise prices. Baosteel said on Wednesday it lifted prices for
January bookings, while traders said Shagang increased
mid-December prices.
Chinese steelmakers typically increase prices in January, as
they have done in recent years, and the latest hike by Baosteel
may be more due to supply being tight during that time of year
than a signal that demand is firm, said Lau.
Firmer steel prices may support iron ore, traders said, with
spot rates hovering near $140 a tonne since the middle of last
week.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $139.10 a tonne
on Wednesday, according to compiler Steel Index.
The price reached $139.70 on Dec. 4, the highest since
mid-August, driven by Chinese mills building winter stockpiles
of the raw material.
The most-traded iron ore for May delivery at the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 930 yuan a
tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0721 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3729 +13.00 +0.35
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 930 -6.00 -0.64
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.1 -0.30 -0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.08 +0.22 +0.16
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0717 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)