* China flash PMI slips to 3-month low of 50.5 -HSBC
* More environmental-driven China mill closures seen -Citi
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Shanghai rebar futures fell
for a second day on Monday, tracking losses in equities after a
survey pointed to slower Chinese factory activity, although
potentially more output cuts arising from a stricter
anti-pollution campaign helped stem the decline.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China
fell to a three-month low of 50.5 in December as reduced output
offset a pickup in new orders, in line with other recent data
pointing to a resilient but slowing economy.
The weak PMI sent Chinese equities 1 percent lower and
weighed on Shanghai-traded commodities.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was off half a percent at 3,672 yuan
($600) a tonne by midday. It had shed 1.2 percent on Friday.
Helping limit losses in rebar were concerns of more
production cuts.
Some steel mills in China's top producing Hebei province
were ordered to shut some of their facilities last week to limit
power use as Beijing steps ups efforts to address worsening air
pollution.
The closures in Wu'an city may extend through Dec. 25, a
trader in Shanghai said. Hebei produces about a quarter of
China's output, which reached a record 716.5 million tonnes last
year. Wu'an city alone has an annual crude steel capacity of
40-50 million tonnes.
"We think the government has taken an important first step
towards solving the overcapacity problem and improving
environmental standards, though follow up measures will be
required," said Ivan Szpakowski, analyst at Citigroup.
Szpakowski said while production will resume in provinces
where output is curtailed, such as Hebei and Jiangsu, "we expect
such environmental driven short-term closures to occur more
frequently going forward".
Construction-used rebar climbed to 3,745 yuan last week, its
highest since late September, on news of the production cuts in
Hebei.
The output cuts have blurred the outlook for China's iron
ore demand. China buys about two-thirds of the world's
one-billion-tonne plus seaborne iron ore every year, powered by
its steel mills that make at least 2 million tonnes of crude
steel a day.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.4 percent to $136 a tonne on
Friday, according to data compiler Steel Index.
That was the biggest daily drop for the price since Sept.
27, with iron ore ending last week down 2.3 percent, its
steepest such loss since early September.
Bids for spot cargoes were scarce on Monday, with most mills
relatively well stocked after boosting inventories in recent
weeks that lifted spot prices to a 3-1/2-month high near $140 in
early December.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for May delivery
was up 0.7 percent at 918 yuan a tonne, after sliding
more than 2 percent on Friday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0339 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3672 -17.00 -0.46
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 918 +6.00 +0.66
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136 -1.90 -1.38
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.76 -1.50 -1.08
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0712 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)