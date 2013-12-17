* Open interest for rebar contract falls on Tuesday from
Monday
* Iron ore falls to 1-1/2 month low
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI, Dec 17 Shanghai rebar futures fell for
a third straight session on Tuesday as investors shorted
positions in expectation of limited impact from a temporary
closure of some Chinese steel mills and a slowing economic
recovery.
The shutdown of some facilities in the top steel producing
province of Hebei would last only about half a month, with
impact on this month's output being seen as limited, industry
sources said.
The slowing economy, despite being on an improving track,
has also weighed on the market outlook, while low inventories of
steel have spurred hopes that a modest pace of restocking might
kick off ahead of the lunar new year at the end of January,
supporting prices.
"Some investors cleared their long positions, but I expect a
modest pick-up in prices, probably 2 percent to 3 percent,
before the spring festival, as low inventories suggest
restocking, though this would be limited by the slowing economy
outlook," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in
Shanghai.
The most active rebar futures contract for May
stood little changed at 3,676 yuan ($610) a tonne by midday
break, after falling to a session low of 3,667 yuan.
Open interest, the total number of contracts held by
investors, fell to 1.482 million lots on Tuesday, from 1.529
million on Monday. Each lot is 10 tonnes of rebar.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China
fell to a three-month low of 50.5 in December as reduced output
offset a pickup in new orders, in line with other recent data
pointing to a resilient but slowing economy.
Inventories at large steel mills fell 7 percent to 12.95
million tonnes by the end of November from the middle of the
month, the China Iron & Steel Association data showed.
The losses in rebar weighed on raw material iron ore,
dragging it down to a one-and-a-half-month low.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell again by 0.8 percent to $134.9 a
tonne on Monday, its lowest since Oct. 31, according to data
compiler Steel Index.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for May delivery
traded almost unchanged at 917 yuan a tonne by midday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0420 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3676 -3.00 -0.08
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 917 -1.00 -0.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.9 -1.10 -0.81
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.72 -2.04 -1.49
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1=6.0715 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)