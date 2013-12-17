* Open interest for rebar contract falls on Tuesday from Monday * Spot iron ore falls to 1-1/2 month low * China daily steel output drops early December (Adds China steel output, updates prices) By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Shanghai rebar futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as investors cut positions on expectations of limited impact on supply from a temporary closure of some Chinese steel mills and signs of slower economic recovery. The shutdown of some facilities in China's top steel producing province of Hebei would last only about half a month, limiting any effect on output although Chinese steel producers are bracing for more similar closures next year as the government steps up its anti-pollution campaign, industry sources said. "Some investors cleared their long positions, but I expect a modest pick-up in prices, probably 2 percent to 3 percent, before the Spring Festival, as low inventories suggest restocking," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. "Though this would be limited by the outlook for a slower economy." The most active rebar futures contract for May closed down 0.4 percent at 3,663 yuan ($600) a tonne, after hitting a session low of 3,662 yuan. Open interest, the total number of contracts held by investors, fell to 1.482 million lots on Monday from 1.529 million last Friday. Each lot is equivalent to 10 tonnes of rebar. The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China fell to a three-month low of 50.5 in December as reduced output offset a pickup in new orders, data showed on Monday, in line with other recent data pointing to a resilient but slowing economy. Inventories at large Chinese steel mills fell 7 percent to 12.95 million tonnes by the end of November from the middle of the month, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) data showed. The losses in rebar weighed on raw material iron ore, dragging it down to a one-and-a-half-month low. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.8 percent to $134.90 a tonne on Monday, its lowest since Oct. 31, according to data compiler Steel Index. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for May delivery fell 0.9 percent to close at 910 yuan a tonne. Also weighing on iron ore, daily crude steel output in China fell for the third straight 10-day period in early December, according to CISA, suggesting mills are curbing production as colder weather trims demand. Daily crude output dropped to 2.013 million tonnes for the Dec. 1-10 period from 2.091 million tonnes from Nov. 21-30, the association said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3663 -16.00 -0.43 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 910 -8.00 -0.87 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.9 -1.10 -0.81 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.72 -2.04 -1.49 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0715 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)