* Tight credit, slower steel demand prompting ore resale * Shanghai rebar hits three-week low, ends nearly flat By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Spot iron ore prices dropped to their lowest since the end of October as buying interest from top importer China stalled amid sluggish steel demand that has curbed production. Slower steel demand along with tighter liquidity are prompting some Chinese steel mills to sell iron ore cargoes back into the market, aiming to turn stockpiles into cash before spot prices fall further. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, down 0.7 percent to $133.40 a tonne - the lowest since Oct. 31, according to data compiler Steel Index. "Demand for steel is weak because of the cold weather and some mills are selling some of their ore back in the spot market but the price is not that cheap," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Colder weather slows construction activity in China, reducing demand from a major steel consuming sector. The resale of iron ore cargoes is not unusual since mills tend to unload some inventory back into the market every now and then, but it shows how some cash-strapped steel producers are coping with restricted availability of credit and softer demand. China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract rose sharply on Thursday, pointing to tight liquidity in the banking system, after the central bank declined to inject fresh funds during open market operations. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 3,652 yuan ($601) a tonne on Thursday, after falling to a three-week trough of 3,642 yuan. Amid leaner steel demand, China's daily crude steel output fell for the third straight 10-day period to a rate of 2.013 million tonnes in early December, the slowest pace since mid-February, industry data showed earlier this week. "There was no buying interest in the last five days but now people are asking us for quotations. I think we're close to the bottom (in terms of prices)," said a second trader from Shanghai. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.1 percent to settle at 908 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3652 -1.00 -0.03 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 908 +1.00 +0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.4 -0.90 -0.67 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133 -0.03 -0.02 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0718 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)