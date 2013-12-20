* Iron ore on track for steepest weekly fall since early Sept. * Some steel mills in China, facing tight credit, cut stocks - trader * Shanghai rebar still near three-week low By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Spot iron ore prices fell for the seventh straight session and were poised to post their biggest weekly drop since early September as steel mills in top consumer China restricted purchases on tight cash flows and weak steel prices. Faltering steel demand in the winter season as construction activities slow down have curbed mills' buying interest of the raw material. Some mills are also facing tight credit conditions as banks step up collection of dues before the year-end. "Some mills are starting to reduce their inventories to beef up liquidity at the year-end when cash flow is normally an issue as banks are taking back loans," said Yang Jun, a trader with Shanghai Sinom Import & Export Co. Ltd. Further, China's money markets began tightening on Wednesday and spiked on Thursday when the central bank abstained from injecting cash to ease shortages, similar to a massive credit squeeze in China that roiled global markets in June. And on Friday, the volume-weighted average price of China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate, considered the most representative indicator of liquidity conditions, hit 7.48 percent, its highest since June 24. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent on Thursday to $132.7 a tonne, its lowest since Oct. 31, according to data compiler Steel Index. It has declined 2.4 percent for the week and is on track to post its biggest fall since the week ended Sept. 6 when it fell 2.6 percent. Traders are finding it increasingly difficult to sell their stockpiles which were bought at higher prices and some are selling at a loss to collect cash. "Everyone is trying hard to sell their stockpiles but it isn't an easy task as steel mills are not buying much, though I don't expect any big ups or downs in prices before year-end," said another trader in Shanghai. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange traded almost flat on Friday, with the benchmark May contract inching up 0.1 percent to 910 yuan ($150) a tonne by midday. It was set for a third straight week of declines. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded nearly unchanged at 3,661 yuan by the midday break. It is not far from a three-week low of 3,642 yuan hit on Thursday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3661 +4.00 +0.11 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 910 +1.00 +0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.7 -0.70 -0.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.95 -0.05 -0.04 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)