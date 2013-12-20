* Iron ore on track for steepest weekly fall since early September * Dalian iron ore futures hit a lowest since October launch * Some steel mills in China, facing tight credit, cut stocks - trader * Shanghai rebar hits lowest since Nov. 25 (Updates prices, adds milestones) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Spot iron ore prices fell for a seventh straight session and were poised to post their biggest weekly drop since early September as steel mills in top consumer China restricted purchases on tight cash flows and weak steel prices. Faltering steel demand in the winter season as construction activities slow down have curbed mills' buying interest of the raw material. Some mills are also facing tight credit conditions as banks step up collection of dues before the year-end. "Some mills are starting to reduce their inventories to beef up liquidity at the year-end when cash flow is normally an issue as banks are taking back loans," said Yang Jun, a trader with Shanghai Sinom Import & Export Co. Ltd. China's benchmark money market rate climbed to a six-month high on Friday despite attempts by the central bank to calm sentiment, showing signs of a scramble for cash reminiscent of a massive crunch that occurred in June. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent on Thursday to $132.7 a tonne, its lowest since Oct. 31, according to data compiler Steel Index. The price has declined 2.4 percent for the week, on track for its biggest fall since the week ended Sept. 6 when it fell 2.6 percent. Traders are finding it increasingly difficult to sell their stockpiles which were bought at higher prices and some are selling at a loss to collect cash. "Everyone is trying hard to sell their stockpiles but it isn't an easy task as steel mills are not buying much, though I don't expect any big ups or downs in prices before year-end," said another trader in Shanghai. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down on Friday, with the benchmark May contract slipping 0.4 percent to 905 yuan ($150) a tonne by close. It dropped to 901 yuan earlier in the session, the lowest since its launch on Oct. 18, and posted a third straight weekly decline. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,626 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 25, before closing 0.8 percent lower at 3,627 yuan. It ended the week down by 1.1 percent. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3627 -30.00 -0.82 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 905 -4.00 -0.44 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.7 -0.70 -0.52 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.95 -0.05 -0.04 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)