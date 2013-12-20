* Iron ore on track for steepest weekly fall since early
September
* Dalian iron ore futures hit a lowest since October launch
* Some steel mills in China, facing tight credit, cut stocks
- trader
* Shanghai rebar hits lowest since Nov. 25
(Updates prices, adds milestones)
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 20 Spot iron ore prices fell for a
seventh straight session and were poised to post their biggest
weekly drop since early September as steel mills in top consumer
China restricted purchases on tight cash flows and weak steel
prices.
Faltering steel demand in the winter season as construction
activities slow down have curbed mills' buying interest of the
raw material. Some mills are also facing tight credit conditions
as banks step up collection of dues before the year-end.
"Some mills are starting to reduce their inventories to beef
up liquidity at the year-end when cash flow is normally an issue
as banks are taking back loans," said Yang Jun, a trader with
Shanghai Sinom Import & Export Co. Ltd.
China's benchmark money market rate climbed to a six-month
high on Friday despite attempts by the central bank to calm
sentiment, showing signs of a scramble for cash reminiscent of a
massive crunch that occurred in June.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
into China .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent on Thursday to $132.7
a tonne, its lowest since Oct. 31, according to data compiler
Steel Index.
The price has declined 2.4 percent for the week, on track
for its biggest fall since the week ended Sept. 6 when it fell
2.6 percent.
Traders are finding it increasingly difficult to sell their
stockpiles which were bought at higher prices and some are
selling at a loss to collect cash.
"Everyone is trying hard to sell their stockpiles but it
isn't an easy task as steel mills are not buying much, though I
don't expect any big ups or downs in prices before year-end,"
said another trader in Shanghai.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down
on Friday, with the benchmark May contract slipping 0.4
percent to 905 yuan ($150) a tonne by close. It dropped to 901
yuan earlier in the session, the lowest since its launch on Oct.
18, and posted a third straight weekly decline.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,626 yuan a
tonne, its lowest since Nov. 25, before closing 0.8 percent
lower at 3,627 yuan. It ended the week down by 1.1 percent.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3627 -30.00 -0.82
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 905 -4.00 -0.44
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.7 -0.70 -0.52
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.95 -0.05 -0.04
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)