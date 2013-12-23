* Low liquidity, slower steel production hurts iron ore
prices
* Shanghai rebar hits a four-week low
* Iron ore inventories at main ports rose last week
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 Chinese iron ore futures
slumped more than 2 percent to a record low on Monday on
faltering demand from top consumers as steel mills cut output
and tight liquidity restrained their buying of the raw material.
Weaker steel prices have forced mills in the world's
largest producer to cut production, limiting their appetite for
restocking the raw material. The tight credit crunch at year-end
also dampened their buying interest.
The most active iron ore futures for May settlement on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a low of 885 yuan ($150)
a tonne, the first time it has been below 900 yuan since the
contract was launched in October. It pared losses to trade at
893 yuan by 0314 GMT, down 1.6 percent.
"Some mills have slashed production and they don't want to
replenish much inventories, while many also face very tight
liquidity and don't have money to buy more," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
The funding squeeze in China's cash market showed little
sign of easing on Monday, even after the central bank moved to
reassure the market that liquidity was ample, while its tough
stance is seen as an unofficial shift towards tighter monetary
policy.
Steel demand in China remains tepid as the cold weather in
northern regions slows construction activities, dragging down
steel prices to a one-month low on Monday.
The mostly-traded rebar futures for May contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange declined to a low of 3,611
yuan on Monday, the lowest since Nov.22. It traded 0.9 percent
lower at 3,618 yuan at 0314 GMT.
Chinese steelmakers have made a combined profit of 16.18
billion yuan in November, while the profit margin was as low as
0.48 percent, state media agency Xinhua reported, citing Zhang
Changfu, vice chairman of the China Iron & Steel Association.
Zhang also told that Beijing plans to increase standards on
energy consumption and pollutants discharge for steel mills in
an effort to consolidate the sector and ease air pollution.
Prices of billet, a semi-finished steel product, in northern
China's major steel-producing city of Tangshan, fell 40 yuan
over the weekend to 2,960 yuan a tonne, weighing on the market,
traders said.
The slow buying of iron ore has pushed up raw material
inventories at 34 main ports by 1.24 million tonnes to 84.71
million tonnes by Dec. 20 from a week earlier, according to
industry consultancy Umetal.com.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
into China .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $132.7 a tonne last
Friday, its lowest since Oct. 31, according to data compiler
Steel Index. The price declined 2.4 percent last week.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0315 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3619 -31.00 -0.85
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 893 -15.00 -1.65
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.7 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.79 -0.16 -0.12
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)