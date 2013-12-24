* Central bank injects cash into market, easing concerns * Steel market fundamentals haven't improved * Spot iron ore at lowest since Oct. 31 (Updates prices) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Dec 24 Chinese iron ore and steel futures rebounded on Tuesday after the central bank injected funds into money markets, easing investor concerns about a cash squeeze that had roiled the country's markets over the past week. Tight liquidity and tepid demand had dragged down steel prices to a one-month low and iron ore to a contract low on Monday, and traders expect upside for the two commodities to be capped as market fundamentals haven't improved. "It's more a technical rebound for the two commodities that were falling over past few sessions, but the cash squeeze will be the main theme and demand is still weak," said a futures broker in Shanghai. The 7-day cash rate rose towards 10 percent last week and again on Monday, suggesting a shortage of cash in the market. Some steel and iron ore traders had to liquidate their stocks to raise cash, pressuring prices of the alloy and the steelmaking raw material. On Tuesday, the central bank injected 29 billion yuan ($4.78 billion) via its open market operations, and cash rates were lower. The most active iron ore futures May contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.9 percent higher at 900 yuan a tonne, after slumping as much as 2.5 percent to 885 yuan on Monday, the lowest since the contract's October launch. Tougher environment protection measures and slower demand growth next year are expected to force more inefficient steel mills to cut production or close down gradually, weighing on demand for raw material iron ore. "Prices of iron ore at ports keep falling and some traders are keen to sell, even at a loss, to get cash, and there seems to be a sign that more small mills are cutting production now, hurting demand," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.6 percent to $131.90 a tonne on Monday, a level last seen on Oct. 31, according to data compiler Steel Index. The most-traded rebar futures May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to 3,628 yuan by close. It touched a session low of 3,608 yuan, not far off a one-month trough of 3,603 yuan hit on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3628 +13.00 +0.36 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 900 +8.00 +0.90 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.9 -0.80 -0.60 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.94 +0.15 +0.11 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0702 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)