SHANGHAI, Dec 25 Chinese steel futures slipped
on Wednesday after a brief rebound in the previous session,
weighed down by an outlook for slowing demand in the winter
months.
Steel demand in northern China typically weakens in November
and December as cold temperatures hamper construction activity.
Tighter credit and slower steel production have also hurt demand
for raw material iron ore.
The most-traded May rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped to a session low of 3,608 yuan
($590) a tonne, not far off a one-month low of 3,603 yuan hit on
Monday. It traded 0.3 percent lower at 3,614 yuan by 0312 GMT.
"Demand is weakening during upcoming holidays and traders
are not keen to restock, so the domestic steel market is
expected to post a modest downward trend in January," according
to a report published on the China Iron & Steel Association's
website on Wednesday.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore futures for May
settlement traded slightly higher at 902 yuan by 0312
GMT, up 0.1 percent from Tuesday.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
into China .IO62-CNI=SI edged up on Tuesday, after falling for
nine straight sessions, according to data compiler Steel Index.
It edged up to $132 a tonne compared with $131.90 a tonne on
Monday, the lowest since Oct. 31.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3614 -9.00 -0.25
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 902 +1.00 +0.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132 +0.10 +0.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.49 -0.45 -0.34
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0714 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)