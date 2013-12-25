SHANGHAI, Dec 25 Chinese steel futures slipped on Wednesday after a brief rebound in the previous session, weighed down by an outlook for slowing demand in the winter months. Steel demand in northern China typically weakens in November and December as cold temperatures hamper construction activity. Tighter credit and slower steel production have also hurt demand for raw material iron ore. The most-traded May rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to a session low of 3,608 yuan ($590) a tonne, not far off a one-month low of 3,603 yuan hit on Monday. It traded 0.3 percent lower at 3,614 yuan by 0312 GMT. "Demand is weakening during upcoming holidays and traders are not keen to restock, so the domestic steel market is expected to post a modest downward trend in January," according to a report published on the China Iron & Steel Association's website on Wednesday. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore futures for May settlement traded slightly higher at 902 yuan by 0312 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Tuesday. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI edged up on Tuesday, after falling for nine straight sessions, according to data compiler Steel Index. It edged up to $132 a tonne compared with $131.90 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since Oct. 31. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3614 -9.00 -0.25 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 902 +1.00 +0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132 +0.10 +0.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.49 -0.45 -0.34 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0714 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)