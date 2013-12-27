SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Chinese iron ore futures edged up tracking firm equities on Friday after hitting a contract low in the previous session, but the rebound is expected to be unsustainable as weak demand discouraged steel mills from building inventories. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent to 901 yuan ($150) a tonne by midday, tracking gains in Chinese equities and posting their biggest daily rise in nearly two months. However, it is on track for a fourth weekly losses due to weak buying from steel mills in top consumer China. "Mills are still standing on the sidelines of the market as they are also in a difficult situation - no money and weak sales," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. On Thursday, benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $132.1 a tonne compared with $132 on Tuesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. It didn't publish the index on Wednesday. Slow demand for steel in China due to a weak consumption season also weighed on rebar futures, which are on track for a third consecutive weekly fall. The most active May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded slightly higher at 3,599 yuan by midday, after having touched a new six-week trough of 3,583 yuan on Thursday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3599 +1.00 +0.03 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 901 +10.00 +1.12 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132 -0.49 -0.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Sunil Nair)