SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Chinese iron ore futures edged
up tracking firm equities on Friday after hitting a contract low
in the previous session, but the rebound is expected to be
unsustainable as weak demand discouraged steel mills from
building inventories.
The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent to 901 yuan ($150)
a tonne by midday, tracking gains in Chinese equities and
posting their biggest daily rise in nearly two months.
However, it is on track for a fourth weekly losses due to
weak buying from steel mills in top consumer China.
"Mills are still standing on the sidelines of the market as
they are also in a difficult situation - no money and weak
sales," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
On Thursday, benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for
immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed
at $132.1 a tonne compared with $132 on Tuesday, according to
data compiler Steel Index. It didn't publish the index on
Wednesday.
Slow demand for steel in China due to a weak consumption
season also weighed on rebar futures, which are on track for a
third consecutive weekly fall.
The most active May contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange traded slightly higher at 3,599 yuan by
midday, after having touched a new six-week trough of 3,583 yuan
on Thursday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3599 +1.00 +0.03
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 901 +10.00 +1.12
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132 -0.49 -0.37
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan)
