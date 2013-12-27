(Updates closing prices) SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Chinese iron ore futures edged up on Friday, tracking firm equities after hitting a contract low in the previous session, but the rebound is expected to be unsustainable as weak demand discouraged steel mills from building inventories. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.8 percent to 907 yuan ($151) a tonne by close, tracking gains in Chinese equities and posting its biggest daily rise in nearly two months. However, it is on track for a fourth weekly loss, down 0.6 percent, due to weak buying from steel mills in top consumer China. "Mills are still standing on the sidelines of the market as they are also in a difficult situation - no money and weak sales," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. On Thursday, the benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $132.1 a tonne compared with $132 on Tuesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. It did not publish the index on Wednesday. Slow demand for steel in China due to a weak consumption season also weighed on rebar futures, which ended the week 1.1 percent lower, the third consecutive weekly fall. The most active May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was 0.4 percent higher at 3,612 yuan by close, after having touched a new six-week trough of 3,583 yuan hit on Thursday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3612 +14.00 +0.39 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 907 +16.00 +1.80 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132 -0.49 -0.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anupama Dwivedi)