(Updates closing prices)
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 Chinese iron ore futures edged
up on Friday, tracking firm equities after hitting a contract
low in the previous session, but the rebound is expected to be
unsustainable as weak demand discouraged steel mills from
building inventories.
The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 1.8 percent to 907 yuan ($151)
a tonne by close, tracking gains in Chinese equities and
posting its biggest daily rise in nearly two months.
However, it is on track for a fourth weekly loss, down 0.6
percent, due to weak buying from steel mills in top consumer
China.
"Mills are still standing on the sidelines of the market as
they are also in a difficult situation - no money and weak
sales," said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
On Thursday, the benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for
immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed
at $132.1 a tonne compared with $132 on Tuesday, according to
data compiler Steel Index. It did not publish the index on
Wednesday.
Slow demand for steel in China due to a weak consumption
season also weighed on rebar futures, which ended the week 1.1
percent lower, the third consecutive weekly fall.
The most active May contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was 0.4 percent higher at 3,612 yuan by close,
after having touched a new six-week trough of 3,583 yuan hit on
Thursday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3612 +14.00 +0.39
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 907 +16.00 +1.80
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132 -0.49 -0.37
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0746 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Sunil Nair
and Anupama Dwivedi)