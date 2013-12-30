* Australian cyclone, Brazil storm hit iron ore shipment * Supply disruptions also push up iron ore swaps * Steel prices edge up, but 2014 outlook weak SHANGHAI, Dec 30 Chinese iron ore futures extended gains to hit a two-week high on Monday amid supply concerns as bad weather disrupted iron ore shipment from the world's two largest producing countries. The three biggest ports in Australia, that account for almost all of the country's exports of the raw material, were closed to shipping due to an intensifying tropical cyclone and Brazil's Vale also declared force majeure on some shipments from its mines because of heavy rains. Weak appetite in top consumer China, as slow steel demand kept steel mills from rebuilding much inventory of the raw material, is expected to limit gains this week. The most-traded iron ore futures May contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose to a session high of 920 yuan ($150), a level last seen on Dec. 17. It narrowed gains to trade at 912 yuan by 0315 GMT, up one percent. Australia can expect an average cyclone season running from Nov. 1 to April 30, with up to 11 storms, while Vale expected the storm to have an impact on 3 million to 4 million tonnes of contracted iron ore shipments in 2013, pushing up iron ore swaps. The iron ore swap for January contract cleared by the Singapore Exchange rose $1 to $135.5 a tonne in morning trade. It had risen $4-5 since last Thursday, brokers said. The benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI rose to a two-week high of 1.4 percent to $134 a tonne last Friday, its highest since Dec.17, according to data compiler Steel Index. On the steel side, the most active rebar futures for May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for the second straight session supported by firm prices of the raw material. It traded 0.06 percent higher at 3,611 yuan by 0315 GMT. China's industry ministry expected little improvement in steel demand next year due to falling investment in infrastructure and property, along with limited growth in other sectors like auto and shipbuilding. "It will be difficult to ease oversupply in short term, while high iron ore prices will further eat into steelmakers' profits, and China's steel production growth will slow down next year," the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a website report on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0315 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY 3611 +2.00 +0.06 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY 912 +9.00 +1.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134 +1.90 +1.44 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.92 +0.92 +0.70 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)