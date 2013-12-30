* Australian cyclone, Brazil storm hit iron ore shipment
* Supply disruptions also push up iron ore swaps
* Steel prices edge up, but 2014 outlook weak
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 Chinese iron ore futures
extended gains to hit a two-week high on Monday amid supply
concerns as bad weather disrupted iron ore shipment from the
world's two largest producing countries.
The three biggest ports in Australia, that account for
almost all of the country's exports of the raw material, were
closed to shipping due to an intensifying tropical cyclone and
Brazil's Vale also declared force majeure on some
shipments from its mines because of heavy rains.
Weak appetite in top consumer China, as slow steel demand
kept steel mills from rebuilding much inventory of the raw
material, is expected to limit gains this week.
The most-traded iron ore futures May contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose to a session high of 920 yuan
($150), a level last seen on Dec. 17. It narrowed gains to trade
at 912 yuan by 0315 GMT, up one percent.
Australia can expect an average cyclone season running from
Nov. 1 to April 30, with up to 11 storms, while Vale expected
the storm to have an impact on 3 million to 4 million tonnes of
contracted iron ore shipments in 2013, pushing up iron ore
swaps.
The iron ore swap for January contract cleared by the
Singapore Exchange rose $1 to $135.5 a tonne in morning trade.
It had risen $4-5 since last Thursday, brokers said.
The benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate
delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI rose to a two-week high of
1.4 percent to $134 a tonne last Friday, its highest since
Dec.17, according to data compiler Steel Index.
On the steel side, the most active rebar futures for May
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for the
second straight session supported by firm prices of the raw
material. It traded 0.06 percent higher at 3,611 yuan by 0315
GMT.
China's industry ministry expected little improvement in
steel demand next year due to falling investment in
infrastructure and property, along with limited growth in other
sectors like auto and shipbuilding.
"It will be difficult to ease oversupply in short term,
while high iron ore prices will further eat into steelmakers'
profits, and China's steel production growth will slow down next
year," the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said
in a website report on Monday.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0315 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY 3611 +2.00 +0.06
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY 912 +9.00 +1.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134 +1.90 +1.44
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.92 +0.92 +0.70
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0686 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)