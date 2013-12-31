* Weak demand offsets supply disruptions in Australia, Brazil * Demand growth seen muted in early 2014 * Environmental controls could have bigger impact next year (Updates with closing prices) By David Stanway BEIJING, Dec 31 Chinese iron ore futures inched down on the last day of 2013 after two consecutive days of gains, with concerns about supply disruptions in Australia and Brazil outweighed by a seasonal decline in demand in the world's biggest consuming country. Traders had been trying to get hold of supplies in the hope that disruptions from a tropical cyclone in Australia and heavy rains in Brazil will drive up prices in the coming week, but overall demand remains in a lull as major steel-consuming sectors like construction down tools for the winter. "There is going to be an 8-million tonne squeeze on iron ore supply, but on the demand side it feels a bit muted at the moment," said Graeme Train, an analyst with Macquarie Bank in Shanghai. "We are not seeing the mills aggressively scramble for material and while we should be looking at a bit of an upside in prices (as a result of the supply disruptions), it will not be a runaway increase." The most-traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended Tuesday at 911 yuan ($150) per tonne, edging down 2 yuan from the previous close. Rebar futures in Shanghai also fell, with the most-traded contract down 0.89 percent, or 32 yuan, at 3,570 yuan per tonne by the end of the day. Major global indexes rose slightly on Monday, with the Steel Index's price for ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rising $0.2 to $134.2 per tonne. The new year is not expected to see a spectacular period of growth for China's steel industry, with this year's output growth rate of around 8 percent expected to halve in 2014. "Sales are still fine, in terms of absolute volumes, but the growth rate is going to look less impressive and could even be negative over the first few months of the year," said Train. Many in the industry are waiting to see any further impact from Beijing's wide-ranging anti-pollution measures, which could result in further closures, especially in the steel producing heartland of Hebei province, already planning to cut output by as much as 86 million tonnes by 2020. Small private mills in Hebei are thought to be responsible for much of the hazardous smog that drifts over the capital, Beijing. The province's share of total output has declined over the year, from 27.6 percent in January and February to as low as 18.8 percent in November. China is hoping to use tougher environmental standards as part of a wider effort to rein in overcapacity in the sector, which it blames not only for depressing domestic steel prices but also for inflating the price of imported iron ore. "The measures won't affect demand but will affect supply, so it should be good for the steel companies that don't get shut down and for high-grade iron ores as well, because if you increase capacity utilisation that encourages people to buy more high-grade ore," said Train. Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3570 -32.00 -0.89 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 911 -2.00 -0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.2 +0.20 +0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.33 +0.41 +0.31 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)