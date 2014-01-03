(Updates close prices, milestones) SHANGHAI, Jan 3 Chinese steel futures fell to a six-and-a-half-month trough on Friday as weaker demand has forced steel mills and traders to cut prices, also pushing down raw material iron ore. Dalian iron ore futures fell for the third straight session to hit a one-week low due to weak appetite in top buyer China as faltering steel demand kept mills from building inventories of the raw material. "Traders used to build up stocks in expectation of improving demand after the (upcoming) Lunar New Year holiday, driving up prices, but we haven't seen this since last year," said a steel trader in Shanghai. Commercial activity usually slows ahead of and during the Lunar New Year in China, with a corresponding pick-up once the holiday is over. The upcoming new lunar year falls on Jan. 31. "The economic recovery is also losing strength, weighing on prices in the near term and on the outlook," the trader said. The most active rebar futures contract for May on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shrunk to a session low of 3,528 yuan ($580) a tonne, the lowest since June 14. It fell 1.2 percent to 3,540 yuan by close. A slowdown in manufacturing activity growth suggested that the world's second-largest economy is losing some steam in late 2013, also mirrored by a slowdown in the non-manufacturing sector. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded iron ore futures contract for May delivery dropped to a low of 887 yuan, the lowest since Dec. 26. It pared losses to close 0.4 percent lower at 902 yuan. Physical iron ore prices, reflected by the benchmark 62 percent grade for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI slumped 7.4 percent for the previous year, compared with a 4.6-percent increase in 2012, according to the Steel Index. On Thursday, spot iron ore prices rose 0.6 percent to $135 a tonne from Dec. 31. The index was not published on Wednesday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3540 -42.00 -1.17 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 902 -4.00 -0.44 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.89 +1.56 +1.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0506 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)