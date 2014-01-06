SHANGHAI, Jan 6 Chinese steel futures fell for the second straight session on Monday to hit their lowest in nearly seven months on seasonally tepid demand, dragging on steelmaking raw material iron ore. Steel demand in the world's largest producer and consumer typically weakens in December as cold weather hampers construction projects, while commercial activity also slows ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which this year falls on Jan. 31. The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May, tumbled to 3,519 yuan ($580) a tonne, the lowest since June 14. It was trading 0.4 percent lower at 3,535 yuan by 0254 GMT. It ended last week down half a percent in its fifth consecutive weekly loss. "Enquiries are weak, while mills have shipped their products from north to south, bringing more pressure to market in some warmer cities," said a steel trader in Shanghai. Concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy are also weighing on commodity prices. Prices of billet in Tangshan, a semi-finished steel product, fell 30 yuan to 2,940 yuan over the weekend, traders said. Sluggish steel demand also kept mills in the world's top consumer of iron ore from building inventories of the raw material, leading to growing stockpiles at ports. Dalian iron ore futures for May fell for the fourth straight session to trade 0.3 percent lower at 894 yuan at 0254 GMT. They declined 0.3 percent last week, down for the sixth consecutive week. Iron ore stockpiles at 34 big Chinese ports had risen 1.19 million tonnes to 84.91 million tonnes by last Friday from the previous week, according to industry consultancy Umetal.com. Physical iron ore prices, reflected by the benchmark 62 percent grade for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI, stood unchanged at $135 a tonne last Friday, according to the Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3535 -15.00 -0.42 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 894 -3.00 -0.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 135 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.89 +1.56 +1.17 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0515 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)