SHANGHAI, Jan 7 Chinese steel futures tumbled to a contract low on Tuesday, pressured by tepid demand and worries over a credit crunch in the world's top consumer, putting a lid on gains in steelmaking raw material iron ore. Slower demand and tight credit have discouraged traders from restocking for a potential pick-up in buying appetite when commercial activity resumes after the Lunar New Year, which this year falls on Jan.31. China's cabinet has called for strengthening regulation of banks' off-balance-sheet lending in a new effort to address growing financial risks from an explosion in debt, fueling concerns on tighter credit for steel traders. "The market is worried ... traders might face tighter credit in future, while the weak outlook on demand has already kept them from building up much in the way of stocks," said a futures broker in Shanghai. The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for May, declined for the third straight session to a low of 3,468 yuan ($570) a tonne, its lowest since the contract was launched in April 2009. It posted its biggest daily loss in more than seven months and was trading 1.3 percent lower at 3,479 yuan by 0257 GMT. China's policymakers are concerned that the country's economy has become overly reliant on borrowing to fuel growth and that debt-fueled investment has created massive overcapacity in many industries. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore futures for May had rebounded by 0.45 percent to 896 yuan by 0257 GMT after falling for four straight days. Brazilian Vale SA has ended force majeure it had declared on some of its iron ore shipments from southeastern Brazil on Dec. 27 because of heavy rains, easing concerns on supply disruptions. However, falling steel prices and demand have forced mills to wait on the sidelines of the market and some to sell some of their own iron ore inventories, weighing on the commodity. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.15 percent to $134.8 a tonne on Monday, according to data compiler Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3479 -47.00 -1.33 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 896 +4.00 +0.45 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.8 -0.20 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.1 +0.21 +0.16 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0526 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)