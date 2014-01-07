SHANGHAI, Jan 7 Chinese steel futures tumbled to
a contract low on Tuesday, pressured by tepid demand and worries
over a credit crunch in the world's top consumer, putting a lid
on gains in steelmaking raw material iron ore.
Slower demand and tight credit have discouraged traders from
restocking for a potential pick-up in buying appetite when
commercial activity resumes after the Lunar New Year, which this
year falls on Jan.31.
China's cabinet has called for strengthening regulation of
banks' off-balance-sheet lending in a new effort to address
growing financial risks from an explosion in debt, fueling
concerns on tighter credit for steel traders.
"The market is worried ... traders might face tighter credit
in future, while the weak outlook on demand has already kept
them from building up much in the way of stocks," said a futures
broker in Shanghai.
The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, for May, declined for the third
straight session to a low of 3,468 yuan ($570) a tonne, its
lowest since the contract was launched in April 2009.
It posted its biggest daily loss in more than seven months
and was trading 1.3 percent lower at 3,479 yuan by 0257 GMT.
China's policymakers are concerned that the country's
economy has become overly reliant on borrowing to fuel growth
and that debt-fueled investment has created massive overcapacity
in many industries.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore futures for May
had rebounded by 0.45 percent to 896 yuan by 0257 GMT
after falling for four straight days.
Brazilian Vale SA has ended force majeure it had
declared on some of its iron ore shipments from southeastern
Brazil on Dec. 27 because of heavy rains, easing concerns on
supply disruptions.
However, falling steel prices and demand have forced mills
to wait on the sidelines of the market and some to sell some of
their own iron ore inventories, weighing on the commodity.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
into China .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.15 percent to $134.8 a tonne
on Monday, according to data compiler Steel Index.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3479 -47.00 -1.33
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 896 +4.00 +0.45
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 134.8 -0.20 -0.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.1 +0.21 +0.16
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0526 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph
Radford)