SHANGHAI, Jan 9 Chinese steel futures drifted higher on Thursday after falling four straight days to hit contract lows, while poor demand in the world's top consumer curbed gains in prices. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 3,483 yuan ($580) a tonne by midday. It slumped to a low of 3,449 yuan on Wednesday, its weakest since the contract was launched in April, 2009. "It's a technical rebound after deep losses, and there is mild restocking by traders as credit crunch has been slightly eased, supporting prices, but there is no room for any big spike as fundamentals remain weak," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. Slower demand and tougher environmental checks have forced steel mills in the world's biggest producer to cut output significantly, easing a supply glut. China's average daily steel output fell 2.7 percent to 1.961 million tonnes in the last 11 days of December from the preceding 10-day period, dipping below 2 million tonnes for the first time since early February 2013. For iron ore, the benchmark May futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rebounded after touching a contract low of 884 yuan on Wednesday. It was trading 0.2 percent higher at 892 yuan by the midday break. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the third straight day to its lowest in more than two months on Wednesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. It shed 1.7 pct to $131.5 a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 30 and posting the biggest daily loss in nearly four months. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3483 +20.00 +0.58 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 892 +2.00 +0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.5 -2.30 -1.72 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.75 -2.01 -1.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0512 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Sunil Nair)