(Updates prices) SHANGHAI, Jan 9 Chinese steel futures drifted to near contract lows on Thursday, as poor demand in the world's top consumer weighed on prices. The most-traded May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended 0.2 percent lower at 3,456 yuan a tonne, not far from a low of 3,449 yuan hit on Wednesday, its weakest since the contract was launched in April 2009. Slower demand and tougher environmental checks have forced steel mills in the world's biggest producer to cut output significantly, easing a supply glut. China's average daily steel output fell 2.7 percent to 1.961 million tonnes in the last 11 days of December from the preceding 10-day period, dipping below 2 million tonnes for the first time since early February 2013. For iron ore, the benchmark May futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to 888 yuan a tonne by close, near a contract low of 884 yuan seen on Wednesday. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the third straight day to its lowest in more than two months on Wednesday, according to data compiler Steel Index. It shed 1.7 pct to $131.5 a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 30 and posting the biggest daily loss in nearly four months. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0721 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3456 -7.00 -0.20 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 888 -2.00 -0.22 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.5 -2.30 -1.72 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.75 -2.01 -1.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0512 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Sunil Nair and Michael Urquhart)