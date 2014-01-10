SHANGHAI Jan 10 China's iron ore futures tumbled more than two percent to touch a record low on Friday due to weak appetite for the raw material in the world's top consumer from steel mills facing sluggish demand and falling prices.

The most traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit 870 yuan ($140) a tonne, the lowest since the launch of trade in October. By the midday break, May iron ore was at 877 yuan, down 1.5 percent.

"Steel mills are looking for further cheaper cargoes since they are not in a hurry for restocking, and the physical market is quiet today ... Prices might go down further," said an iron ore trader in northern Hebei province.

Falling steel prices have forced steel mills in the world's biggest producer to slash output, cutting demand for iron ore.

The most active rebar futures for May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its own record low of 3,441 yuan on Friday, the weakest since steel futures were launched in April 2009. May rebar was down 0.5 percent to 3,456 yuan at the break.

China's average daily steel output fell 2.7 percent to 1.961 million tonnes in the last 11 days of December from the preceding 10-day period, dipping below 2 million tonnes for the first time since early February 2013.

The drop in output on slower steel demand helped pull China's iron ore imports down 5.7 percent to 73.38 million tonnes in December, off November's record-high.

Surging steel output through most of the year, however, drove import purchases of iron ore to a record-high 820 million tonnes in 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the fourth straight day to its lowest in more than five months on Thursday, according to Steel Index. It dipped 0.4 percent to $131 a tonne. ($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)