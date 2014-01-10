SHANGHAI Jan 10 China's iron ore futures
tumbled more than two percent to touch a record low on Friday
due to weak appetite for the raw material in the world's top
consumer from steel mills facing sluggish demand and falling
prices.
The most traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange hit 870 yuan ($140) a tonne, the
lowest since the launch of trade in October. By the midday
break, May iron ore was at 877 yuan, down 1.5 percent.
"Steel mills are looking for further cheaper cargoes since
they are not in a hurry for restocking, and the physical market
is quiet today ... Prices might go down further," said an iron
ore trader in northern Hebei province.
Falling steel prices have forced steel mills in the world's
biggest producer to slash output, cutting demand for iron ore.
The most active rebar futures for May contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its own record low of
3,441 yuan on Friday, the weakest since steel futures were
launched in April 2009. May rebar was down 0.5 percent to 3,456
yuan at the break.
China's average daily steel output fell 2.7 percent to 1.961
million tonnes in the last 11 days of December from the
preceding 10-day period, dipping below 2 million tonnes for the
first time since early February 2013.
The drop in output on slower steel demand helped pull
China's iron ore imports down 5.7 percent to 73.38 million
tonnes in December, off November's record-high.
Surging steel output through most of the year, however,
drove import purchases of iron ore to a record-high 820 million
tonnes in 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
into China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the fourth straight day to
its lowest in more than five months on Thursday, according to
Steel Index. It dipped 0.4 percent to $131 a tonne.
($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong)