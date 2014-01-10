(Updates close prices, adds table)
SHANGHAI, Jan 10 China's iron ore futures
tumbled more than two percent to touch a record low on Friday
due to weak appetite for the raw material in the world's top
consumer from steel mills facing sluggish demand and falling
prices.
The most traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange hit 870 yuan ($140) a tonne, the
lowest since the launch of trade in October. May iron ore closed
one percent lower at 881 yuan.
It dropped 2.2 percent this week, the sixth consecutive
weekly fall.
"Steel mills are looking for further cheaper cargoes since
they are not in a hurry for restocking, and the physical market
is quiet today ... Prices might go down further," said an iron
ore trader in northern Hebei province.
Falling steel prices have forced steel mills in the world's
biggest producer to slash output, cutting demand for iron ore.
The most active rebar futures for May contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its own record low of
3,441 yuan on Friday, the weakest since steel futures were
launched in April 2009, before closing 0.6 percent higher at
3,492 yuan.
It fell 2.2 percent this week, the fifth straight weekly
fall and the biggest weekly loss in more than seven months.
China's average daily steel output fell 2.7 percent to 1.961
million tonnes in the last 11 days of December from the
preceding 10-day period, dipping below 2 million tonnes for the
first time since early February 2013.
The drop in output on slower steel demand helped pull
China's iron ore imports down 5.7 percent to 73.38 million
tonnes in December, off November's record-high.
Surging steel output through most of the year, however,
drove import purchases of iron ore to a record-high 820 million
tonnes in 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
into China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the fourth straight day to
its lowest in more than five months on Thursday, according to
Steel Index. It dipped 0.4 percent to $131 a tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3492 +20.00 +0.58
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 881 -9.00 -1.01
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131 -0.50 -0.38
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.26 -0.49 -0.37
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)