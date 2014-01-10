(Updates close prices, adds table) SHANGHAI, Jan 10 China's iron ore futures tumbled more than two percent to touch a record low on Friday due to weak appetite for the raw material in the world's top consumer from steel mills facing sluggish demand and falling prices. The most traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit 870 yuan ($140) a tonne, the lowest since the launch of trade in October. May iron ore closed one percent lower at 881 yuan. It dropped 2.2 percent this week, the sixth consecutive weekly fall. "Steel mills are looking for further cheaper cargoes since they are not in a hurry for restocking, and the physical market is quiet today ... Prices might go down further," said an iron ore trader in northern Hebei province. Falling steel prices have forced steel mills in the world's biggest producer to slash output, cutting demand for iron ore. The most active rebar futures for May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its own record low of 3,441 yuan on Friday, the weakest since steel futures were launched in April 2009, before closing 0.6 percent higher at 3,492 yuan. It fell 2.2 percent this week, the fifth straight weekly fall and the biggest weekly loss in more than seven months. China's average daily steel output fell 2.7 percent to 1.961 million tonnes in the last 11 days of December from the preceding 10-day period, dipping below 2 million tonnes for the first time since early February 2013. The drop in output on slower steel demand helped pull China's iron ore imports down 5.7 percent to 73.38 million tonnes in December, off November's record-high. Surging steel output through most of the year, however, drove import purchases of iron ore to a record-high 820 million tonnes in 2013, up 10 percent from the previous year. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery into China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped for the fourth straight day to its lowest in more than five months on Thursday, according to Steel Index. It dipped 0.4 percent to $131 a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3492 +20.00 +0.58 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 881 -9.00 -1.01 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131 -0.50 -0.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.26 -0.49 -0.37 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)