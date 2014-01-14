* Shanghai rebar and Dalian iron ore rebound, but caution
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 14 Spot iron ore prices stayed
near their weakest level in more than five months, reflecting
slow demand from top importer China where steel mills are in no
rush to snap up cargoes amid a soft market.
Chinese iron ore futures bounced back on Tuesday after
plumbing a fresh contract low and Shanghai steel edged up but
not far above a record trough reached last week.
Ore with 62-percent iron content for immediate delivery to
China .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $130.90 a tonne on
Monday versus Friday's $130.70, its weakest level since Aug. 5,
according to data compiled by Steel Index.
High stockpiles of iron ore at Chinese ports after recent
brisk shipments show there is limited appetite for the raw
material among mills.
Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports
stood at 91.4 million tonnes last week, up more than 2 million
tonnes from the previous week, based on data from industry
consultancy Mysteel.
Chinese mills have in past years restocked heavily on iron
ore ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year break, sending spot
prices to near $160 in January last year ahead of the holiday
that fell in February. But traders say the appetite is more
limited this year ahead of the holiday that begins on Jan. 31.
"There is still some restocking going on, but people are
buying in small volumes of 5,000 to 10,000 tonnes," said an iron
ore trader in Shanghai.
"Persistently high borrowing costs, lower winter
construction demand, nervousness over property market changes
and the upcoming Chinese holidays" are reducing demand for steel
and iron ore in China, the world's biggest consumer of the
commodities, Standard Bank said in a note.
China's interbank rates have eased from recent highs
although banks remain uneasy with the approaching Lunar New Year
holiday which puts massive pressure on cash supply.
The most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.7 percent at
3,492 yuan ($580) a tonne.
It touched a record low of 3,441 yuan on Friday amid weak
demand for the construction steel product.
China's crude steel output growth is expected to slow this
year to just around 3 percent and reach 810 million tonnes, the
head of the China Iron and Steel Association said, citing a
slowdown in fixed-asset investment expansion.
Hebei province, the country's biggest steel producer, plans
to slash crude steel output by 15 million tonnes in 2014 in a
bid to address pollution.
But Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest
listed steelmaker, raised prices for its main products, mostly
used in manufacturing, for February for a second month in a row.
UOB-Kay Hian Securities analyst Helen Lau said the move was
unexpected.
"Baosteel's price hike is considered bold and can boost
market sentiment and confidence. Price hikes by other steel
mills are expected to follow suit to test demand strength," she
said, but added she had not seen any meaningful recovery in
restocking demand.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore
for delivery in May rose nearly 1 percent to settle at
880 yuan a tonne, after hitting a contract low of 866 yuan
earlier in the day.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3492 +23.00 +0.66
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 880 +8.00 +0.92
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.9 +0.20 +0.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.82 +1.77 +1.35
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan)
