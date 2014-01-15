* Chinese iron ore port stockpiles highest in 14 months * Weak outlook for steel market curbing ore appetite (Adds China iron ore port stocks) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Spot iron ore prices dropped below $130 a tonne to the lowest level in six months as a sluggish outlook for steel demand limited appetite from Chinese mills, most of which are well stocked in the raw material after recent hefty imports. The price of iron ore, China's top commodity import by volume and the biggest earner for global miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto, could slip further amid modest restocking demand from steel producers ahead of the Lunar New Year break that starts in late January. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.1 percent to 129.50 a tonne on Tuesday, its cheapest since July 16, according to data compiler Steel Index. The commodity's last brush with the below-$130 level was in early August after which it quickly rebounded to a high of $142.80 in the middle of that month as the price drop and a firmer steel market drew buyers back. But a similar price revival is unlikely this time, traders said. "Downstream demand for steel is bad and spot billet prices are weakening. We are still considering whether we should buy cargo for February or March because we're not sure if prices will rebound or fall further," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern Shandong province. "We still have 90,000 tonnes and we want to sell some before the (Lunar New Year) holiday but it's difficult to sell it even if we're doing it at a loss," said the trader, adding the average cost for the cargoes was around $137 a tonne. Iron ore prices have fallen in six of the past seven days and are down 3.5 percent so far this month, a weak start to a year when supply is bound to get bigger as miners expand capacities while Chinese demand is seen growing slower. China's iron ore imports fell nearly 6 percent in December from a record high of 77.84 million tonnes the previous month, and the country's crude steel output is forecast to grow at a slower pace of around 3 percent this year. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports stood at 89.5 million tonnes as of last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the highest since November 2012, based on data from Chinese consultancy Steelhome. "With mills reporting ample inventory cover, nearing 45 days, we expect buying to remain light and some further downside in spot prices," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Prices may find support at between $125 and $127, according to the Shandong trader and a trader in Shanghai, levels which could lure back some buyers. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up half a percent at 3,498 yuan ($580) a tonne on Wednesday, still not far above a record low of 3,441 yuan touched on Friday. Construction-used rebar has lost 2.3 percent so far in January, after sliding almost 16 percent in all of 2013. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active May iron ore contract settled 0.6 percent higher at 879 yuan a tonne. It fell to as low as 866 yuan on Tuesday, its weakest since the contract was launched in October. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0706 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3498 +17.00 +0.49 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 879 +5.00 +0.57 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.5 -1.40 -1.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.06 -1.76 -1.33 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0412 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anupama Dwivedi)