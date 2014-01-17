* Ample ore stocks in China, weak steel prices curb buying * Shanghai rebar on track for sixth weekly decline * Dalian iron ore to fall for seventh week in a row By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Iron ore slid to six-month lows and is on course for a second week of losses amid a sluggish steel market in top consumer China and as buyers remained scarce on expectations of a further decline in prices. It has been a frail start to the year for iron ore - the biggest moneymaker for top miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - with prices down more than 4 percent this month and there may be further downside risk as more supply comes through and growth in Chinese demand slows. Shanghai steel futures dropped as much as 1.1 percent on Friday, trading near a record low, and are set to extend their losing streak to a sixth week in a row, their longest downturn since September. "Buyers are not confident about the market so we're not seeing interest because they would rather wait and see while prices fall further," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Buyers are unlikely to return until after the Lunar New Year break that starts at the end of January, he said. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1 percent to $128.30 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since July 15, according to data compiler Steel Index. Iron ore has fallen 1.8 percent for the week, putting its January loss at 4.4 percent. "With market speculation of a further fall in prices, Chinese mills are only purchasing for immediate need rather than building up inventories," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports stood at 89.5 million tonnes as of last week SH-TOT-IRONINV, the highest since November 2012, based on data from Chinese consultancy Steelhome. The hefty port inventories followed recent strong imports by China which hit a monthly record of 77.8 million tonnes in November. Traders say tighter cashflow is also keeping mills from buying iron ore from the ports which they need to settle in cash. "Steel prices are falling and a lot of the mills are losing money at the moment, probably 100-150 yuan ($17-$25) per tonne on average. It would be difficult for banks to lend to mills who they know are losing money," said the Shanghai trader. The most briskly traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 3,452 yuan on Friday, not far off a record trough of 3,441 yuan reached a week ago. Rebar was down 0.2 percent for the week, heading for a sixth weekly fall. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off 0.7 percent at 873 yuan a tonne, after slipping to a session low of 870 yuan. The contract is down about half a percent for the week after the price touched a contract low of 866 yuan on Tuesday, en route for a seventh weekly drop. Since its launch on Oct. 18, Dalian iron ore has only risen for two weeks. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3463 -27.00 -0.77 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 873 -6.00 -0.68 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 128.3 -1.30 -1.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 127.72 -1.80 -1.39 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0557 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)